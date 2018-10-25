REAWAKENED: VIPs Join Stanley Tucci at Exclusive Johnnie Walker Event in Central London

LONDON, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesterday, VIP guests joined renowned actor, writer, director and producer Stanley Tucci as Johnnie Walker celebrated the unveiling of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen with an exclusive 'REAWAKENED' event in London's beautiful Welsh Chapel; shining a light on the rarity, depth of character, and rolling waves of flavour found in some of Scotland's rarest whiskies.

At the event, Tucci entertained the audience with an unforgettable performance of 'Borealis on the Bay', an ode created for the occasion by Scottish poet Jon Plunkett that pays homage to the history and spirit of Kilnaughton Bay, the home of Port Ellen, the world famous 'ghost' distillery which shut its doors in 1983, and the hero of this latest release in the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series.

Stanley Tucci said: "It's been a wonderful experience for me to be part of the launch of the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare release today. I'm thrilled to have been able to explore the story of Port Ellen and combine my passion for language and performance with my love of whisky."

On arrival, guests at 'REAWAKENED' were invited to go on a sensory journey of discovery to explore the hidden depths of the Scottish Highlands and Kilnaughton Bay before enjoying a menu created by acclaimed chef Mark Moriarty; each course exploring the layers of flavour found in Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen

Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge then led an exclusive tasting of the new limited edition release - crafted from eight treasured whiskies drawn from the four corners of Scotland, including five incredibly rare single malts and three irreplaceable whiskies from now-closed 'ghost' distilleries, with the highly sought-after Port Ellen single malt at its heart.

Every attendee took home their own piece of rare craft in the form of a personalised ode - written on the night - as well as a copy of 'Borealis on the Bay' and their own taste of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen.

VIP GUESTS INCLUDED: Stanley Tucci, Jeremy Irvine, Jade Parfitt, Sam Rollinson, Damson Idris, Heida Reed, Matt Richardson, Nick Hendrix, Charlotte Wiggins, Betty Bachz, Jessica Ellerby, Nell Hudson, Filippo Cirulli, Filippo Fiora, Vicky Lee, Florrie Thomas, Anna Vitiello, Danielle Copperman, Harvey James, Sam Ritzenberg, Leo Thompson, Margaret Clunie.

THEY ENJOYED: An exclusive tasting of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Old Fashioned: Johnnie Walker Blue Label, honey, Angostura bitters, lemon peel

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky Sour: Johnnie Walker Blue Label, lemon juice, sugar syrup, egg white

A bespoke menu including: Celeriac baked in malted barley, toasted hazelnut, brown butter and truffle beurre nantais / Hay smoked scotch beef short rib, seaweed mustard and artichoke / Brown butter pudding, citrus and whisky caramel and salted milk sorbet.

SOURCE Johnnie Walker