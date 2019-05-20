Ready to Thrive! Launches New Ready-To-Blend Frozen Smoothie Flavors

Boost and Rejuvenate offer delicious smoothie flavors backed with nutrient-dense foods like zucchini, avocado, cauliflower, black chia seeds and more - for less than $4



LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ready to Thrive! Smoothie brand is adding two new flavors – Boost and Rejuvenate – to their current line-up which includes the popular Energy and Green. This May, the new ready-to-blend frozen smoothie cups will be available at Target stores nationwide for $3.99.

Boost will feature vitamin-abundant whole foods to support vitality and immunity, including mango, pineapple, avocado, zucchini, matcha tea, cacao and spinach.

Rejuvenate will feature essential antioxidant and omega-rich foods for recovery and renewal, including acai, red grape, strawberry, avocado, blueberry, cauliflower, and black chia seeds.

With a mission towards "accessible health," Ready to Thrive! Smoothies were carefully curated to deliver on flavor while offering potent servings of fruits, veggies, antioxidants and nutrients. The pre-portioned cups feature all-natural plant-based foods that are freshly cut and flash frozen to retain optimal nutrient density with no added sugars or preservatives. At half of the price of competing brands, Ready to Thrive! Smoothies allow consumers to easily integrate nutritious meals into their daily diets.

"As studies show, simple dietary shifts can create big changes in wellness and longevity," noted Oliver Bogner, Founder and CEO. "We want to reduce the barrier of entry to nutrition by creating an accessible and affordable smoothie product that can serve as a delicious, grab-and-go meal option."

According to Bogner, the new flavors were guided by Ready To Thrive!'s fanbase. "Our consumers let us know that they wanted smoothie options with healthy fats like those offered by avocados as well as a more diverse profile of antioxidants, vitamins and veggies. Boost and Rejuvenate deliver on those requests and underscore the value we place on our customer relationships and feedback."

In order to remain environmentally conscious, Ready to Thrive! Smoothies feature reusable and recyclable packaging. Simply open the lid, add a preferred liquid—from almond milk to coconut milk or just plain old H2O—and blend. The finished smoothies may be poured right back into the same container, with minimal cleanup needed.

About Ready To Thrive!

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Ready to Thrive! is a brand dedicated to fueling on-the-go lifestyles with healthy, accessible and convenient grab-n-go products. For more information about the company, please visit www.readytothrive.com.

