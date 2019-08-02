Ready Or Not - Wyclef Jean To Headline House By Heineken At Outside Lands Music Festival

Heineken® Gives Festivalgoers a Curated Musical Experience and First-Ever Outside Lands Sampling of Heineken® 0.0



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House by Heineken returns to San Francisco for the 2019 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival from August 9-11. Festival attendees 21+ can kick back with an ice-cold Heineken®, snag a beer koozie, enjoy a dynamic musical lineup and sample Heineken® 0.0 – the zero-alcohol brew with zero tradeoffs.

Headlining the House by Heineken this year is prolific singer, songwriter, activist and founding member of The Fugees – Wyclef Jean. He'll take the stage on Sunday, August 11 and is bringing his "One Man Band" for an incredible pop-up performance to close out the weekend.

"I'm looking forward to connecting with the loyal fans of Outside Lands to bring awareness to topics that are important to me through my music," said Wyclef. "This is my first time taking the House by Heineken stage and I can't wait to connect with the crowd and make new memories."

"Outside Lands has cemented itself as one of the best music festivals in the country, and we're ready to welcome music lovers to House by Heineken for what is going to be an awesome experience," said Christine Karimi, manager of partnerships & consumer experience for HEINEKEN USA. "Festival attendees can look forward to a weekend full of high energy, unforgettable performances and great beer."

Check out all that the House by Heineken has to offer this year including the perfect Insta-worthy backdrop, ice cold Heineken®, Heineken® Light and Heineken® 0.0 and an amazing lineup of performances by Andre Power and Sasha Marie of Soulection, Santé, DEVAULT, DJ Lazyboy and many more.

In addition to unforgettable performances, Heineken® & Outside Lands® have teamed up with non-profit One Tree Planted to regrow Northern California forests impacted by last year's fires, and further our green initiative. For every dollar donated, Heineken® will match donations — every dollar is a tree planted— up to $25,000.00. To learn more or donate, visit the One Tree Planted website: https://onetreeplanted.org/products/california-forests-heineken.

