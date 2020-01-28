Raw Juce Launches National Franchise Program

- Organic Fast Casual Concept to Focus on Expanding Its National Footprint Throughout Select Markets -

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raw Jūce, a trailblazing fast-casual experience that offers great tasting organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and other organic foods, today announced the launch of its national franchise program to expand the concept across the nation. With nine locations currently operating throughout South Florida, Raw Jūce has become infamous for its cult-like brand following and is poised for significant growth due to its strong unit economics, $1,529,000 average AUV and high-quality, all-natural products that are all 100% organic and non-pasteurized.

The Raw Jūce concept was inspired by Barry Rabkin after he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. After undergoing a year of treatment, he found himself weak and depleted of energy, but once he was introduced to organic foods and juicing, he instantly felt the transformation of a healthier body and mind. As he made this a part of his daily routine, it became his mission to showcase the amazing benefits of raw juice, so he partnered with franchising veteran Jeff Levine, former CEO and founder of Salad Creations, to launch Raw Jūce in 2013.

"Raw Jūce is not just a juice bar, it's truly an experience and a lifestyle," said Rabkin. "Since we first opened our doors in 2013, we've received remarkable support from our local communities, and we could not be more excited to introduce the Raw lifestyle to guests all over the country. This is only the beginning."

With a variety of tasteful and fully-organic offerings of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, nutrient-filled shots, electro fuel sports drinks, oatmeal parfaits, salads, and other organic foods, Raw Jūce's robust menu offers a wide assortment of healthy options to fit any palette. The brand also owns its own organic produce company, Fresh Harvest Organics, and is using its position as a leader in the segment of organic plant-based diets to establish a truly unique "farm-to-bottle" supply chain.

"The plant-based movement is one of the highest growing industries today, with plant-based food sales increasing 31% since 2017," said CEO Jeff Levine. "With our commitment to smart growth and partnering with the right franchisees, Raw Jūce is poised for explosive growth. This is a unique investment opportunity, and our franchise partners will benefit greatly by leveraging our proven business model and resources."

In 2019, Accelerated Franchised Concepts (AFC) closed on a minority investment into Raw Jūce, as part of a majority recapitalization of the cutting edge plant-based concept. AFC is an affiliate of AP Franchised Concepts, LLC, led by Anthony Polazzi, who has over 20 years of experience investing in emerging franchisors.

Raw Jūce is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators to become a part of the growing brand and develop franchise territories in new markets throughout Houston, Dallas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta. The brand offers an easy-to-run business model with strong ROI and multiple revenue streams. Qualified franchisees should have a net worth of at least $1.5 million and liquidity of at least $500,000. For more information on Raw Jūce's franchise opportunities, please contact 888-411-1280 or visit https://rawjuce.com/franchising.html .

About Raw Jūce

Founded in 2013, Raw Jūce is a trailblazing fast-casual experience that offers great tasting organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and other organic foods. With a philosophy centered around living a healthy lifestyle, Raw Jūce is committed to providing the highest quality, all-natural products that are all 100% organic, non-pasteurized, and created locally in Southeast Florida daily. Today, the brand has nine locations throughout South Florida in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. See https://rawjuce.com/ for additional information.

Media Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raw-juce-launches-national-franchise-program-300994487.html

SOURCE Raw Juce