There's more to tequila than shots of Patron and swallowing worms. RAVE Reviews realized this and decided to help spread the word. Their series of recently published articles highlight a variety of tequila products that range in quality, purpose, and price. Despite popular belief, not all tequila is the same. Each category of tequila is unique. Some drinks may require a lighter Blanco, while others are complemented best by an Anejo, or vintage tequila.
For those who want to impress by serving up the perfect margarita, paloma, or shot, knowing the nuances and subtleties of the spirit is a must. Now for some, tequila will always be tequila (or tulqeia depending on how deep into the night it is). But if tequila isn't your thing, RAVE has you covered. Their website also features articles on the best rum and vodka.
"Most people don't have the luxury of basking on a sandy Mexican beach sipping a margarita. When you have the right tequila though, you can get a little taste of that," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.
In determining which tequila to feature, RAVE compared hundreds of reviews from sources across the internet and focused on multiple factors such as price point, the distillery of origin, distinctive or unusual flavors, and ideal serving style.
The title of Best Tequila goes to Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Añejo. The title of Best Blanco Tequila goes to Don Julio Blanco. The title of Best Reposado Tequila goes to ArteNOM Seleccion de 1414 Reposado. The title of Best Anejo Tequila goes to Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Anejo. The title of Best Cheap Tequila goes to Milagro Silver.
The full list of featured products includes:
1800 Reserva Añejo
Adictivo Tequila Extra Añejo
ArteNOM Selección de 1414 Reposado
Cabrito Reposado
Cabrito Reposado Tequila
Camarena Silver
Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Tequila Blanco
Chamucos Reposado Tequila
Chinaco Añejo
Chinaco Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado Tequila
Codigo 1530 Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Corzo Tequila Añejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
El Jimador Reposado
Espolòn Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Gran Cava de Oro Extra Añejo
Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Añejo
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Plata
Lunazul Blanco Tequila
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila
Milagro Barrel Select Reserve Añejo
Milagro Silver
Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata
Peligroso Silver
Sauza Silver
Tequila Ocho Añejo Magueyera
Tequila Ocho Plata
Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco
Tres Generaciones Reposado
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
