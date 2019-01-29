RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of Best Tequila

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking series of the "Best Tequila," available at:

https://www.ravereviews.org/dining/best-tequila/ (Best Tequila)

https://www.ravereviews.org/dining/best-blanco-tequila/ (Best Blanco Tequila)

https://www.ravereviews.org/dining/best-cheap-tequila/ (Best Cheap Tequila)

https://www.ravereviews.org/dining/best-anejo-tequila/ (Best Anejo Tequila)

https://www.ravereviews.org/dining/best-reposado-tequila/ (Best Reposado Tequila)

There's more to tequila than shots of Patron and swallowing worms. RAVE Reviews realized this and decided to help spread the word. Their series of recently published articles highlight a variety of tequila products that range in quality, purpose, and price. Despite popular belief, not all tequila is the same. Each category of tequila is unique. Some drinks may require a lighter Blanco, while others are complemented best by an Anejo, or vintage tequila.

For those who want to impress by serving up the perfect margarita, paloma, or shot, knowing the nuances and subtleties of the spirit is a must. Now for some, tequila will always be tequila (or tulqeia depending on how deep into the night it is). But if tequila isn't your thing, RAVE has you covered. Their website also features articles on the best rum and vodka.

"Most people don't have the luxury of basking on a sandy Mexican beach sipping a margarita. When you have the right tequila though, you can get a little taste of that," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which tequila to feature, RAVE compared hundreds of reviews from sources across the internet and focused on multiple factors such as price point, the distillery of origin, distinctive or unusual flavors, and ideal serving style.

The title of Best Tequila goes to Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Añejo. The title of Best Blanco Tequila goes to Don Julio Blanco. The title of Best Reposado Tequila goes to ArteNOM Seleccion de 1414 Reposado. The title of Best Anejo Tequila goes to Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Anejo. The title of Best Cheap Tequila goes to Milagro Silver.

The full list of featured products includes:

1800 Reserva Añejo

Adictivo Tequila Extra Añejo

ArteNOM Selección de 1414 Reposado

Cabrito Reposado

Cabrito Reposado Tequila

Camarena Silver

Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Cazadores Tequila Blanco

Chamucos Reposado Tequila

Chinaco Añejo

Chinaco Reposado

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

Codigo 1530 Reposado

Corralejo Reposado

Corzo Tequila Añejo

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio Blanco

El Jimador Reposado

Espolòn Blanco

Fortaleza Reposado

Gran Cava de Oro Extra Añejo

Grand Mayan Ultra Aged Añejo

Herradura Silver

Hornitos Plata

Lunazul Blanco Tequila

Maestro Dobel Diamante

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila

Milagro Barrel Select Reserve Añejo

Milagro Silver

Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata

Peligroso Silver

Sauza Silver

Tequila Ocho Añejo Magueyera

Tequila Ocho Plata

Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco

Tres Generaciones Reposado

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Hillary Miller, Managing Editor, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 208388@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rave-reviews-releases-ranking-series-of-best-tequila-300785248.html

SOURCE RAVE Reviews