Raise a NEW Milk Stout Nitro Can to Celebrate Nitrovember

Celebrate Stout Season with Smooth Beer from a Ball Corporation Widget Inside(TM)Can
LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout season is here and Left Hand Brewing Company is celebrating Nitrovember with NEW Milk Stout Nitro cans. Ball Corporation's (NYSE: BLL) #WidgetInside technology allows nitro fans to take beer on the go this Nitrovember and enjoy a perfectly smooth and creamy Milk Stout Nitro right from the can.
"Widget technology is important for craft beer drinkers because if you want to experience what you get off the faucet at a good craft beer restaurant or pub, regardless of where you are in the world, you can experience the same thing with the widget," said Chris Lennert, Left Hand COO.
Milk Stout Nitro cans with the Ball widget are the first being produced by Ball in the U.S. Ball's widget looks like a small top hat that is adhered to the bottom of the can, and provides a consistent nitrogen release from the bottom of the can up through the entire beer. This delivers superior results because it ensures an even and consistent release of nitrogen throughout the beer when opened.
According to Melanie Virreira, marketing director for Ball, "The Widget Inside technology was developed to bring the nitro experience to the consumer, regardless of drinking occasion, and ensures the smooth, creamy finish that nitro tap lovers have come to expect."
In addition to Milk Stout Nitro cans, Nitrovember is a great time to appreciate Left Hand Brewing's complete line of nitro beers including limited release Wake Up Dead Nitro, a Russian Imperial Stout, and Bittersweet Nitro, an Imperial Coffee Milk Stout. Regardless of which Left Hand Nitro beer you choose, you'll be sure to "Experience the Experience" of tiny bubbles cascading to nitro perfection.
Milk Stout Nitro cans are available across the brewery's 42-state footprint along with Nitro seasonals and draft. Click here for more information on Nitrovember events. For more information on Left Hand Brewing, their Nitro series and availability near you, visit www.lefthandnitro.com
Milk Stout Nitro
YEAR ROUND
Sweet Stout
Super smooth with soft roastiness and mocha flavors. 6% ABV 25 IBU
Keg, 4pk 13.65oz Cans, 6pk 12oz Bottles, 12pk 12oz Bottles
Wake Up Dead Nitro
LIMITED
Russian Imperial Stout
Super smooth trifecta of cocoa, dried fruit and licorice notes. 10.2% ABV 45 IBU
Keg, 4pk 12oz Bottles
Bittersweet Nitro
LIMITED
Imperial Coffee Milk Stout
Super smooth combo of coffee and our creamy imperial sweet stout. 8.9% ABV 54 IBU
Keg, 4pk 12oz Bottles
About Left Hand Brewing Company
Employee Owned, Righteously Independent. Celebrating nearly twenty-four years of brewing a well-balanced portfolio of craft beers, Left Hand Brewing Company is located at 1265 Boston Avenue in Longmont, Colorado. Left Hand is one of the most honored and recognized breweries in the state, with over 28 Great American Beer Festival medals, 11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing established America's original Nitro bottle with their popular Milk Stout Nitro. Left Hand's collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 42 states & DC. Distribution: AL, AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, WI, WY
International: GBR, IRL, CZ, DEU, SWE, NOR, CAN, JPN, CHN
About Ball Corporation
Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, food and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 18,450 people worldwide and 2016 net sales were $9.1 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.
SOURCE Ball Corporation
