Rahr & Sons Brewing Company Has a Crush on Wipe Out Kids' Cancer

Rahr & Sons partner with WOKC to help in the fight against pediatric cancer

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahr & Sons Brewing Company based in Fort Worth, and Wipe Out Kids' Cancer (WOKC), a leading organization providing support and services for those affected by pediatric cancer, today announce a new partnership which will grow resources and funding for efforts to end childhood cancers.

Rahr & Sons has named WOKC as their 2018 charity partner and will be raising money throughout the year with their weekly Wednesday tastings and several other fundraising events.

This partnership also launches a new WOKC campaign to promote fundraising with other individuals, groups and corporate partners through a program called Wipe Out Wednesday, a way to engage, raise funds, and generate additional resources for the mission.

Chandini Portteus, president and CEO of WOKC said: "We are grateful for national partners like Rahr and the passion they have for our mission. Partnering offers a great opportunity to highlight the need in pediatric cancer and the vital gaps in funding. Rahr shines as an example of incorporating service and philanthropy into their company culture. They recognize the need to make a critical difference in the lives of the families we serve."

Erin Rahr, President and Co-Founder of Rahr & Sons: "We believe our collaboration with WOKC will raise much-needed awareness and funding for their mission, but also engage new audiences, provide opportunities to inspire people to support them long term and help deliver their mission."

The first Wednesday tasting is tomorrow, Wednesday, February 14 for the Valentines Mid-Week Tasting from 5-7:30 pm at the brewery. Rahr will be donating a portion of proceeds ($1 per admission) every Wednesday starting tomorrow throughout 2018.

About Wipe Out Kids' Cancer

Wipe Out Kids' Cancer (WOKC) is a Dallas-based non-profit organization founded in 1980 dedicated to raising awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research on a national basis. We have raised millions in the crusade against pediatric cancer and spent over 38 years developing programs to not only fight childhood cancer, but to also provide hope and support to kids and families dealing with cancer. Our mission is to work relentlessly for the day when ALL children are living cancer free.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rahr--sons-brewing-company-has-a-crush-on-wipe-out-kids-cancer-300598164.html

SOURCE Wipe Out Kids' Cancer