RaceTrac Offers Any Size Coffee for Only $1 in January

Convenience Store Celebrates the New Year with $1 "Crazy Good Coffee" Promotion -- Any Size, Any Flavor, Any Add-ins

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New year, new savings. Even if you spent more money than planned while shopping this holiday season, you don't have to give up your daily coffee to kick-start your cost-savings resolutions. RaceTrac is challenging coffee lovers to ditch their expensive coffee habit this January and try any size coffee for just $1! RaceTrac's "Crazy Good Coffee" comes in six blends and has more than 12 different add-ins to include in your perfect brew – any way you like it, for only $1.

"Come to RaceTrac this January to try a better brew for less without compromising quality," said Melanie Isbill, executive director of marketing at RaceTrac. "With our $1 coffee promotion, you can create your perfect coffee combination without breaking the bank."

The Power of $1

With shoppers spending an average of $967.13 this recent holiday season, up 3.4 percent from last year1, January is the perfect time to find ways to save money and start paying off holiday bills.

The average American spends approximately $1,100 a year2 on coffee.

As a whole, the U.S. spends $40 billion3 on coffee each year.

A daily medium-sized cup of coffee from a specialty coffee shop costs nearly $65 every month versus just $31 for a RaceTrac coffee every day in January.

RaceTrac's "Crazy Good Coffee" bar offers up to six blends of fresh brewed coffee – Columbian, Dark Roast, Decaf, Guatemalan, Hazelnut and Regular – all made from 100 percent Arabica beans. You can be your own barista, selecting your favorite coffee blend and pairing it with a variety of creamers, sweeteners and add-ins like whipped cream. In select stores that offer made-to-order specialty beverages, guests can purchase a latte, mocha or cappuccino for only $1.99 through January 31, 2018.

Additionally, RaceTrac is excited to introduce new coffee machines coming to stores in 2018 launching in select markets January. The new offering will change the look, smell and sound of a RaceTrac coffee run. Guests will be able to select their favorite coffee blend and watching the 100 percent Arabica beans ground right before their eyes into the freshest cup of joe.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 450 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature Swirl World frozen desserts, an expanded coffee bar, seating areas and free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its "Chain of the Year." For more information, visit RaceTrac on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Web and LinkedIn.

