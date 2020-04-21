Rabbit Hole Kicks Off #2DreamInside Campaign with Contribution to Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

$50,000 in direct COVID-19 relief and up to an additional $150,000 to support the bar industry through Foundation initiatives

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbit Hole and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation are pleased to announce a long-term partnership developed to provide immediate financial relief to the bar industry and support the 501c3 nonprofit's mission of leaving a long-lasting impact on the communities it touches. The donation marks the beginning of a campaign created by Rabbit Hole called #2DreamInside , an initiative inspired by Kaveh Zamanian who pursued a personal dream, stepping away from a successful career as a psychologist to start his own spirits company.

#2DreamInside encourages cocktail professionals and enthusiasts alike to pause during these turbulent times, reflect on how their lives can look in better days ahead and help others in the process.

Rabbit Hole is kick starting #2DreamInside with a $50,000 donation for direct COVID-19 financial relief to the bar industry in partnership with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, to benefit bartenders in the Tales of the Cocktail network. Rabbit Hole will also contribute an additional $2 for every social media post that shares the #2DreamInside hashtag, committing up to an additional $150,000 to support the bar industry through Foundation initiatives.

Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole's CEO, founder and whiskey maker said, "Rabbit Hole started as a dream, the craziest thing I've ever done, but now, I'm doing what I love and every day I hope to inspire others to do the same. Ironically crisis forces clarity and with COVID there is an opportunity to help others look inside to find their dream. So, we've partnered with the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to launch the #2dreaminside campaign. We hope that this campaign encourages folks to take time, look inside, share their dreams and pursue their true calling."

Proceeds from the #2dreaminside campaign will be used to help underwrite Tales of the Cocktail Foundation health and wellness initiatives such as Full Hands In / Full Hands Out, a weekly webinar series bringing leaders in the drinks industry together to discuss tough topics affecting our community and Beyond the Bar which launched in 2017 to support, and empower action to improve health and wellbeing within the global drinks industry.

"We are honored to partner with Kaveh and the Rabbit Hole team to provide meaningful COVID-19 relief efforts to bartenders in our network during these challenging times," said Caroline Rosen, President of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "We are immensely grateful to establish a long-term partnership that will allow us to keep our bar industry connected while furthering our mission to Educate, Advance and Support this global community."

Through the #2DreamInside campaign, Rabbit Hole and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation are developing uplifting content to help keep bartenders and drinks enthusiasts connected while social distancing. Content will include live stream video interviews with Kaveh and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, bartender challenges and live stream mixology classes, 360 virtual tours of the Rabbit Hole Distillery, virtual happy hours and virtual tastings with chefs. For more information, please visit #2DreamInside .

About Rabbit Hole

Diversifying the spirits landscape with one-of-a-kind whiskeys is Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole. Established in 2012 by Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole unifies heritage techniques with innovative, exclusive mash bills to create singular expressions of super premium American whiskey. Through its signature bottlings – Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rabbit Hole turns the whiskey world on its tail, inviting imbibers to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole, where "there's no going back™." The brand's iconic, awe-inspiring distillery, named the architectural icon of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, produces 1.2 million proof gallons annually and showcases the entire process of crafting bourbon from grain to bottle, unlike any other distillery in the country. Rabbit Hole is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and is the official American Whiskey of the James Beard Foundation's "Taste America" event series. Follow Rabbit Hole on Instagram @Rabbit Hole and Facebook @ Rabbit Hole Distillery.

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make a lasting impact in communities that host our events. For more information on Tales of the Cocktail, please visit www.talesofthecocktail.org

