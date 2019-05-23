Rémy Martin Launches Sixth Season of Rémy Producers Competition in Collaboration with Grammy-Award Winning Producer Jermaine Dupri

Rémy Martin Celebrates the Excellence and Craftsmanship of Music Production with the Award-Winning Program



NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rémy Martin announces season six of Rémy Producers, a program designed to discover and celebrate upcoming and aspiring music producers as they compete for the chance to win a co-sign with Grammy Award-winning producer, Jermaine Dupri, of SO SO Def Records to create the next hottest hit in music. Following a successful five seasons of competition, Rémy Martin, in partnership with Live Nation, continues to unite producers across popular music genres while fostering the community around the art of making music. For season six, Rémy Martin collaborated with Dupri, who will be the face of this year's program and hand-select this season's winner and, potentially, the industry's next greatest music producer.

The Rémy Producers contest begins today with Dupri officially announcing the call-for-submissions and encouraging aspiring beat makers of all experience levels to submit their tracks to the official program website: RemyProducers.com. There will be four regional competitions across the United States, with producers facing-off for a spot in the finale in Atlanta. The regional competitions will be judged by Dupri alongside a highly-curated group of "Super Producers." These industry-leading producers are multi-hyphenate songwriter, entrepreneur and producer TRAKGIRL, and Grammy-award winning producers Zaytoven and Boi-1da.

"Rémy Producers is a program I strongly believe in because it supports emerging music producers and creatives by providing a platform for them to be seen and heard," said Grammy-award winning producer Jermaine Dupri. "Through this program, Rémy Martin supports revealing the excellence of music production through the ever-evolving music industry."

Kicking off the 2019 Rémy Producers events, Rémy Martin and Live Nation, the world's largest live entertainment company, hosted an educational Music Producers Summit at the Live Nation headquarters in New York City yesterday evening. The event featured two panel discussions, live producer and DJ sessions, and engaging Q&As with industry-leading producers and previous partners of past Rémy Producers seasons.

The regional competitions will begin in Los Angeles where Jermaine Dupri along with Super Producers will host four finalists from the area who will showcase their beat for a chance to advance to the finale. The remaining semi-final events will be held in New York City, Chicago, and Miami from August through September and will culminate in Atlanta where the final four will battle to be the last contestant standing.

The winning producer will earn a five-song contract with SO SO Def Records. One of the five produced tracks will be selected by Jermaine Dupri for a co-sign with an artist feature.

In previous seasons of Rémy Producers, music talent partnerships have included Big Sean, Timbaland, Wyclef Jean, Mustard, and many more. Now, after a successful five seasons in the United States, Rémy Producers has gained traction globally and will be expanding to markets including South Africa, Nigeria, Trinidad, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. The program will follow a similar format as in the U.S. Specific details and execution of events will be unique to each market.

Visit RemyProducers.com for more information, rules, and submission deadlines.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT LIVE NATION

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com.

ABOUT JERMAINE DUPRI

Jermaine Dupri has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, producer, songwriter, author, DJ and CEO of So So Def Recordings, which he founded in 1989. He has collaborated with artists such as Usher, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Nelly, Ludacris, Nas, Kanye West, Notorious B.I.G., TLC, Aretha Franklin, Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Cam'ron, Mase, Monica, and MC Lyte to name a few. With over 400 million records sold to date, Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame is one of most successful producers in the music industry.

