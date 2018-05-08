Rémy Martin Launches Season 5 of the Producers Series in Collaboration with Big Sean & Mustard

Aspiring Music Producers Compete for a Co-Sign to Create Hip-Hop's Next Hit Song & Video

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rémy Martin launches Season 5 of their Producers Series, a music platform designed to discover and celebrate emerging music producers. After four successful seasons, Rémy Martin continues to support the collaborative process of music-making by partnering with two of music's biggest names; 3-time Grammy Nominated hip-hop artist Big Sean and chart-topping producer Mustard, to search for the next big producer. The winner of the Rémy Martin Producers Series will get a co-sign from Big Sean and Mustard to produce a song and lyric music video. Rémy Martin has tapped Live Nation, the world's largest live entertainment company, to amplify Season 5 of the Producers Series: The Co-Sign, by creating exclusive digital content, producing live events to showcase the aspiring talent, developing new creative assets and more.

The contest will officially begin today, welcoming aspiring beat makers of all experience levels to submit their best tracks to RemyProducers.com for the chance to compete at seven live preliminary talent showcases at iconic Live Nation venues throughout the United States. In addition to Big Sean and Mustard, there will be a team of industry experts who will listen to submissions and influence who will go on to compete in the finale event held in Los Angeles in September, with a song and lyrical music video to follow.

"I'm glad I partnered with Rémy on this. It's perfect timing for me because I'm literally in the studio giving 100% of my attention to making music right now, and it's a great opportunity to link with aspiring producers and people who might have the next sound, or be the next big producer," said Hip-Hop Artist Big Sean. "It's exciting to think a star can be discovered through this competition and that's what I'm most excited for, is to find the next new talent and work with them!"

The showcases will begin June 28th in NYC, where Big Sean and Mustard will host four regional finalists that will perform for a chance to advance to the finale. Additional events will be held in Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta, Houston and Las Vegas and culminate in Los Angeles where the top seven producers will battle to be the last contestant standing. Additional event details are forthcoming, schedule is as follows:

June 28 - NYC (Kickoff)

July 18 - Detroit

August 2 - Las Vegas

August 9 - Miami

August 16 - Atlanta

August 22 - Chicago

August 30 - Houston

September 26 - Los Angeles (Grand Finale)

"Rémy Martin is excited to introduce Season 5 of the Producers Series with a more impactful experience," says Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer of Rémy Cointreau Americas. "Whether it is music making or Cognac making, success is best achieved in a collaborative manner and we will continue to provide a music platform to spotlight and elevate such talent.

Past seasons of the Rémy Martin Producers Series have included Super Producers such as Timbaland, Wyclef Jean, Mustard, Mike Will Made It, Zaytoven, and many more. This year, Mustard returns to the Producers Series to curate the program's next big music producer.

"I'm back at it with Remy Martin calling on all producers to submit their beats for Season 5 of the Producers Series," says Chart-Topping Producer Mustard. "Big Sean and I are looking for the hottest new tracks out there from anyone and everyone, whether a first time beat maker or fulltime producer. I'm here to help make dreams come true!"

"We look forward to collaborating with Rémy Martin to amplify the Producers Series further. This platform is well aligned with Live Nation's goals of creating culturally relevant, engaging consumer programming enhanced through live events," said Shavonne Dargan, Senior Vice President of Media & Sponsorships, Live Nation.

Additionally, for the first time, Rémy Martin will launch a limited-edition retail component in support of the Producers Series program. The Rémy Martin 1738 ® Limited Edition Speaker Box, in collaboration with Live Nation, was crafted to echo the spirit of the Producers Series and the brand's music campaign. After unboxing Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal®, a premium amplification device is revealed serving as a base to the 1738 ® bottle. An invitation to sip Rémy Martin cognac, slide in your phone and play beats from RemyProducers.com. The beats featured will highlight top selects from Season 5 of the Producers Series – The Co-Sign. The Rémy Martin 1738 ® Limited Edition Speaker Box (SRP: $54) will be available this June via select retailers. Rémy Martin 1738 ® is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Rémy Martin continues to champion the many talents and creative genius of music producers by bringing together both established and developing artists in the spirit of collective success - a shared belief that success is best achieved and celebrated together.

Visit RemyProducers.com for more information, rules, and submission deadlines.

