Quaker Oat Beverage Splashes Into Dairy-Alternative Market

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire – According to a Nielsen Homescan survey last year, 39 percent of Americans are actively trying to eat more plant-based foods. With the needs of today's health-conscious consumer in mind, The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., is making its debut in the growing dairy-alternative market with the launch of Quaker Oat Beverage, a new line of heart-healthy, oat bran-based beverages.

Quaker's newest product line stands out in the dairy-alternative category because it is specifically formulated with fiber from oat bran to qualify for the FDA heart health claim, which the brand helped establish more than 20 years ago. Each 8-ounce serving of Quaker Oat Beverage offers .75 grams of the soluble fiber beta-glucan from oat bran. Studies show 3 grams or more of beta-glucan daily from oat bran, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

"As the leader in oats for more than 140 years, Quaker is uniquely positioned to deliver a breakthrough innovation within the dairy-alternative category," said Robbert Rietbroek, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Quaker Foods North America. "With more consumers gravitating toward plant-based lifestyles and seeking functional foods, we're excited to offer a heart-healthy, plant-based beverage that addresses these wants and is accessible to a wide consumer base."

With its delicious taste and super smooth texture, Quaker Oat Beverage can be enjoyed on its own, in smoothies or coffee, or swapped into your favorite recipes – offering a nutritious plant-based option for any time of the day. In addition to being heart-healthy, Quaker Oat Beverage also offers:

An excellent source of calcium and vitamin D (per 8-ounce serving)

A good source of dietary fiber from oat bran and chicory root extract.

Experts recommend eating at least 28 to 38 grams of fiber a day from a variety of grains, fruits and vegetables. However, most people aren't getting the recommended amount 1 . Quaker Oat Beverage offers a convenient way to add more dietary fiber to your diet with each 8-ounce serving providing 4 grams of fiber.

A lactose free option

Quaker Oat Beverage will be available in three delicious flavors – Original, Original Unsweetened and Vanilla – and sold in 48 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $4.29. The product can be found at retailers nationwide in the refrigerated dairy-alternative section. To learn more about Quaker Oat Beverage and The Quaker Oats company, visit www.quakeroats.com/products/oat-beverage.

About The Quaker® Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

