Pyramid Brewing Co. Celebrates the Start of Portland Trail Blazer Season with Blazermania IPA

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Trail Blazers and fans embrace the start of the regular season, Pyramid Brewing Co. developed the perfect beer for the upcoming season to share with fans. Pyramid announced the release of Blazermania IPA, the brewery's newest beer that delivers a fan worthy IPA for the NBA's most loyal fans in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

Blazermania IPA contains a clean and crisp malt body that serves as the perfect platform for the beer's citrusy hop flavors and aromas. The packaging showcases 45 years of Trail Blazer spirit, bringing together fans from every generation with the use of iconic symbols throughout the design. Displaying home and away colors adds that extra value of support so fans can cheer on their team at home or on the road.

"It is an exciting time to be a Blazer fan this season," said Head Brewer Ryan Pappe. "Brewed with Nugget, Centennial and Amarillo hops and dry-hopped with Centennial and Calypso, Blazermania is a refreshing and amazingly drinkable IPA. With Blazermania, fans will be set from tip off all the way through double over time!"

After three decades of brewing some of the Pacific Northwest's favorite beers, Pyramid is integral to the lifestyle here and it is a significant piece of many people's favorite memories, celebrations and experiences. Pyramid encourages Portlanders to enjoy their passions with craft brews and savor those moments with fantastic beers worth sharing. Whether you're a fan from the Walton, Drexler, Roy, or Lillard era, there's a bond with the Trail Blazers and their fans. Blazermania IPA is a tribute to the greatest fans in the NBA.

Blazermania IPA is available now in 12 oz. 6-pack bottles and 22 oz. bottles, and on draft at Moda Center and select bars in the Portland Metro area. Follow Pyramid Brewing Co. on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pyramidbrew.

About Pyramid Brewing Co.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Pyramid Brewing Co. crafts some of the PNW's favorite brews from its year-round ales and lagers to the seasonal and Brewer's Reserve series. In 1984, Pyramid discovered a new way of crafting beer, bringing together adventure, friends and bold new flavors and innovation. Today, Pyramid shares this spirit through its craft beers, and at its breweries and alehouses in Seattle and Portland. To find your Pyramid, visit: www.pyramidbrew.com.

