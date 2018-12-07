Pusha-T Fosters Next Generation of Hip-Hop Talent to Release New Breakthrough Album 1800 Seconds

In Partnership with 1800 Tequila, the New Artist Discovery Platform and Compilation Record Kicked Off with Highly Anticipated Performance in New York City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Passion, hard work and honesty are three things every rising hip-hop artist must have to succeed. Today, 1800® Tequila and hip-hop legend Pusha-T have partnered to find 10 aspiring hip-hop artists with those values to launch 1800 Seconds (:1800), a new recording and artist discovery platform that gives unsigned artists a chance to write and release one new three-minute track with the full production and marketing support of a record label.

1800 Seconds intends to seek out new sounds within hip-hop and support 10 on-the-rise artists to release music on a national scale. Each artist was handpicked by Pusha-T and given the opportunity by 1800 Tequila to record one three-minute track to present his/her unique sound to the world. Under Pusha-T's curation, the 1800 Seconds music platform produced a 30-minute compilation album featuring 10 new tracks.

Currently President of G.O.O.D Music, Pusha-T is an inspiration to a new generation of artists and was chosen as the inaugural curator of this new music program from 1800 Tequila. Growing up in the fertile Virginia Beach hip-hop scene, he formed platinum-selling rap duo Clipse as a teenager, learning from pioneers Timbaland and The Neptunes' Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. After more than 15 years as a major recording artist and coming off the success of his third studio album Daytona, the verified titan of hip-hop is pushing culture forward by supporting new talent.

"The 1800 Seconds platform is a time for me to connect on an executive and mentor level and push the next generation of creatives in music forward. Making it in hip-hop is hard—the only things you can control are the creativity and yourself—and new artists on the rise will strive when they know who they are and what they want. Hip-hop is all about staying connected to culture, being inspired by what's happening on the streets and translating that to your audience. The new 1800 Seconds compilation does just that, and I was excited to perform alongside all 10 talented artists in New York City before the music is released on December 7. Then the real test begins," says Pusha-T.

Pusha-T personally selected each rising artist for 1800 Seconds from across the country for their individuality and unique music. The 10 artists include Ant White (Philadelphia, PA), Cartel Count Up (Hampton, VA), Don Zio P (Middletown, CT), Hass Irv (Harlem, NY), Monalyse (Detroit, MI), Nita Jonez (Houston, TX), Sam Austins (Detroit, MI), T Got Bank (Brooklyn, NY), Trevor Lanier (Wilmington, NC) and Tyler Thomas (Los Angeles, CA). Each artist was challenged to write and record an entirely new track during a studio session with Pusha-T in Los Angeles. 1800 Seconds is the first time Pusha-T has fostered up-and-coming talent to release music in this way.

To celebrate the release of the 1800 Seconds album, all 10 artists performed their tracks live at Sony Hall in New York City, with their mentor Pusha-T closing out the show. The 1800 Seconds album is available for download on 1800seconds.com, as well as Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud and more streaming sites.

1800 Seconds continues the contribution and support that 1800 Tequila has given to hip-hop culture over the years with programs including "The Refined Player" series and "Back to the Block" series.

To download the full 1800 Seconds album, hear Pusha-T in action, meet the artists and watch the behind-the-scenes documentary, please visit 1800seconds.com. All 1800 Seconds images can be downloaded HERE.

About 1800 Seconds

1800 Seconds (:1800) is a new recording platform that gives the next generation of hip-hop artists a chance to record and release one new track under the guidance of a titan of the hip-hop genre. In its inaugural year, hip-hop legend Pusha-T has curated 10 artists for their individuality and unique sound. The 1800 Seconds record is a 30-minute compilation album featuring 10 new tracks. More information and full album available at 1800seconds.com.

About Pusha-T

Pusha-T (born Terrence Thornton) emerged in the fertile hip-hop scene centered in Virginia Beach, not far from where he grew up in Norfolk. In 1992, he and his brother Malice formed the much revered, platinum-selling rap duo Clipse. Pusha signed to G.O.O.D. Music in 2010 and was named its president in 2015. Both his 2014 solo debut MY NAME IS MY NAME and 2015's KING PUSH: DARKEST BEFORE DAWN arrived to widespread critical acclaim and broke into the Top 5 on Billboard's Hip-Hop albums charts. His latest release DAYTONA has been praised by fans and critics and debuted #1 on both the Rap and R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

About 1800® Tequila

Named after the year the world's first premium tequila was born, 1800 Tequila is made from 100% blue Weber agave—aged for 8-10 years and harvested at its peak. 1800 Tequila is double distilled for a smoother, cleaner flavor and is made from a special selection of white tequilas blended together for added complexity and character. The result is a premium tequila with a smooth, more interesting flavor. The clean, balanced taste with hints of sweet fruit and pepper is perfect sipped neat, on the rocks, as a shot or in a cocktail. 1800 Tequila is recognized for its iconic bottle, the trapezoidal shape of the bottle being reminiscent of the Mayan pyramids found throughout Mexico. The 1800 Tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Coconut and 1800 Colección®, an extra añejo tequila that is released periodically in highly limited quantities. 1800 Tequila is available nationwide at most exclusive bars and retailers.

