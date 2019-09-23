Pure Michigan and Short's Brewing Company Partner on All Michigan IPA to Inspire Fall Travel

- Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is 100 percent brewed with Michigan-grown and harvested ingredients, the first IPA of its kind- Limited time IPA kicks off the official start of fall, inspiring travel to more than 300 breweries across the Great Beer State- First tastings will be available at Short's Pub in Bellaire and Chicago Rare and Wild Beer Fest on Oct. 4 and 5, followed by distribution throughout Michigan

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the first official day of fall and inspire travel during the season, Pure Michigan and Short's Brewing Company have teamed up to create Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a first-of-its-kind IPA that highlights the state's agricultural bounty and nationally-recognized craft beer industry.

"Fall is a special time in Michigan, as the fall colors provide a great setting for scenic drives, hikes and tasting tours whether that be donuts and apples or wine and brews," said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "With their taproom in Bellaire, Michigan, and passion for local flavors, Short's has been a pioneer in Michigan's evolution as a craft beer destination, making them the ideal partner for a Pure Michigan-themed beer to toast the fall season."

To make this a 100 percent Pure Michigan craft beer, Short's Brewing Company turned to the state's diverse agricultural industry to include brewed ingredients from three local maltsters (Great Lakes Malting Company, Valley View Farm, Empire Malting Co.), two local hop suppliers (MI Local Hops, Michigan Hop Alliance) and Craft Cultures yeast supplier in the Upper Peninsula. Known for their award-winning, flagship Huma Lupa Licious IPA, the end-result for Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is appealing to craft and non-craft beer drinkers alike. It is a very well balanced IPA that allows the malt, hops and yeast character to shine through. Smooth hop flavors combined with fruity esters, along with a blend of pine, citrus and honey-like malt sweetness.

"This beer was designed to celebrate the craft beer industry and suppliers in Michigan," said Joe Short, founder of Short's Brewing Company. "We are lucky to have several great hop farmers, maltsters, and yeast suppliers close to home. Pure Michigan Autumn IPA pays homage to them and their products, and our brewery staff, and what great flavors can come when we work together. We hope this beer captures what fall feels like in Michigan."

Pure Michigan Autumn IPA will first be available at Short's Pub, in Bellaire, Michigan, on Oct. 4, and on Oct. 5 it will be featured alongside several other Short's Brewing Company craft beers at the second annual Chicago Rare and Wild Beer Fest. Other notable Michigan breweries in attendance includes Bell's Brewery and Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales. The beer will also be available at the Detroit Fall Beer Festival, at Eastern Market, on Oct. 25-26 and Short's events in Michigan throughout October including Oct. 10 at 7 Monks in Grand Rapids, Oct. 14 at 7 Monks in Traverse City, Oct. 24 at Café One 3 in Kawkawlin, Oct. 29 at Clubhouse BFD in Rochester Hills and Oct. 30 at Session Room in Ann Arbor.

Beginning on Oct. 6, a multi-week distribution cycle will begin across Michigan, with Pure Michigan Autumn IPA being available at Meijer, Busch's, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Food Center and Kroger Marketplace, along with many independent retailers and 50 taprooms. An interactive map, highlighting all locations where to find and purchase the beer will be available on Oct. 4, at shortsbrewing.com and michigan.org.

To learn more about the partnership and other great Michigan breweries, visit michigan.org/breweries. To learn more about all Pure Michigan fall activities, visit michigan.org/fall.

Pure Michigan and Short's Brewing Company remind those 21 and over to drink responsibly.

