Puration to Launch Flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water at Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival, March 1st, 2018

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company will officially launch its new Strawberry Kiwi and Lemon Lime flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Waters at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) in Columbus, Ohio, March 1-4, 2018. Puration is returning to the Arnold for a second consecutive year after introducing EVERx for the first time ever at last year's Arnold Sports Festival. This year is the 30th Anniversary of the Arnold Sports Festival which is now host to more athletes than the Olympics with over 70 sporting events and 18,000 athletes. The Arnold will include an Expo with over 1,000 booths.

EVERx has become a leading brand name in the CBD infused marketplace and one of the only CBD infused products in the sports nutrition marketplace. In a Forbes Magazine article about the market for CBD products separate from marijuana products, the CBD market is predicted to be a $3 billion market by itself in 2021. EVERx is on shelves now at Drug Emporium and the company expects to announce additional retail locations where EVERx can soon be found.

Canada & California Expansion and New Subsidiary to Unlock Shareholder Value

Puration recently announced plans to launch new cannabis infused beverage lines into Canada's legal $8 billion market in addition to announcing plans to open a cannabis extraction facility into California's legal $10 billion market. Puration's extraction capacity is being structured into a new subsidiary in a first step to unlock shareholder value by delineating between the company's patented extraction business and cannabis infused beverage business.

For more information on EVERx visit: www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration visit: www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For More Information Contact:

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puration-to-launch-flavored-everx-cbd-infused-sports-water-at-arnold-schwarzenegger-sports-festival-march-1st-2018-300575720.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.