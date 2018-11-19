DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced its first shipments of EVERx CBD Infused Water with redesigned labels are beginning to ship with the first bottles anticipated to hit shelves next week. Puration last week reported 400% revenue growth year to date with sales of $868,300 and $448,800 bottom line. With two new products in addition to EVERx coming out soon, Puration anticipates accelerated growth in 2019.

Learn more about Puration at www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puration-inc-announces-redesigned-everx-cbd-infused-water-packaging-to-hit-shelves-next-week-300752862.html

SOURCE Puration Inc.