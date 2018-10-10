Puration, Inc. Announces new Goldman Small Cap Research Report With Speculative-buy Rating and Target $0.25 PPS

DALLAS, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research issued an updated research report on the Company. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.25. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Puration's successes, approach, new initiatives, and upcoming milestones. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com or https://www.purationinc.com/goldman-research/ .

Puration Goldman Small Cap Research Report Highlights

Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company's flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow its product portfolio organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. As of October 2018, the Company was set to spin off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business.

According to Hemp Business Journal, the overall hemp-based CBD market is forecast to grow from $820 million in 2017 to $1.9 billion in 2022 and given that the market remains fragmented, fast-growing PURA is well positioned to capture market share very quickly.

In the Opportunity Research update, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the Company's compelling positioning, exciting opportunities, and innovative subsidiary spin-off plans.

Goldman noted, "PURA is one of the leading players in the fast-growing CBD-infused beverage arena. In fact, Puration's flagship product has enjoyed 600% sales growth since its introduction in 2017. Leveraging this growth, Puration plans to execute M&A and introduce new beverage products. With double the number of CBDs found in most beverages, PURA's EVERx CBD Infused Sports Waters reduce pain and muscle soreness."

"Major beverage companies such as Constellation Brands, Coca-Cola have already begun joint venture with companies in the cannabis space or are devising their strategies. These recent events bode well for companies like Puration which has demonstrated sales and a strong customer base in the sports nutrition and fitness sector. To focus on its core, high-growth beverage business, PURA announced a spin-off of its cannabis cultivation segment, effective 10/11/18. This event could turn into a future bonus for shareholders."

"In our view, these shares are trading at very low levels and offer substantial upside. A snapshot of the current valuations of 2 publicly traded cannabis beverage peers illustrates that PURA trades at a lower market cap, despite much higher sales. Thus, we believe the stock could reach higher levels as PURA executes its sales and M&A strategy."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published sponsored company research report on Puration, Inc. which carries a rating and a price target. The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Puration, Inc. ("the Company") authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit http://www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $3500 by the Company for research and distribution services, including the production of this press release.

About Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company's flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow it product portfolio organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. As of October 2018, the Company was set to spin off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business.

For more information, please visit: http://www.PurationInc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1(800)861-1350

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

+1-410-609-7100

rob@goldmanresearch.com

SOURCE Puration, Inc.