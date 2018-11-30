Puration CBD Beverage Deal Bolsters Generex Topline and Overall Valuation

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced being featured in a Goldman Small Cap Research update on Generex Biotechnology Corp. (USOTC: GNBT). The analyst report updates ongoing coverage on Generex after Generex announces two strategic acquisitions and a deal with Puration to produce a new CBD Beverage. Goldman has separately published research on Puration rating the company a Speculative "Buy" with a $0.25 PPS Target.

Goldman Report Excerpt On Generex Deal with Puraiton:

"The Company's new CBD Product Agreement with Puration is game-changing. GNBT will be introducing NuGenerex CBD HydroHealth High Alkaline Water to its patient population and ever-growing pharmacy network. This high value new offering will be infused with custom CBD extracts as therapies for symptoms of specific health issues."

Goldman concluded, "The aforementioned business development events projects affirm our favorable outlook on these shares and we continue to expect a higher overall valuation ahead for GNBT."

Further Goldman Small Cap Research Report Highlights

In the Opportunity Research update, analyst Rob Goldman discusses Generex's recent events and exciting upcoming opportunities that lie ahead.

Goldman noted, "Since our coverage initiation earlier this month, GNBT has announced a series of deals that should serve as a precursor to revenue and valuations gains in 2019. The Company continues to execute on its strategy to become a nationwide, integrated, end-to-end health care firm. GNBT has signed a LOI with 2 firms, in which the Company will own 51%. Both deals should close this quarter and a tender for the remaining 49% could occur next year. These transactions will give GNBT exposure to the $23B wound care market via a platform device that is cleared for 17 indications, including diabetic ulcers, and the multi-billion-dollar ulcerative colitis market via a pending 510(k) De Novo submission and trial. Each of these categories represents favorable valuations, which could be unlocked, beginning next year."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published non-sponsored company research report on Generex Biotechnology Corp. which carries a rating and a price target.

Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was not compensated for the production or distribution of this update or press release by any company mentioned in this update or press release. On a year-to-date basis, Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $5500 by Puration, Inc. the Company for research and distribution services.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp. (OTC - GNBT) Generex Biotechnology Corp. is a strategic, diversified healthcare holdings company with offerings in a variety of services, diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceutical development. The Company's direct-to-patient services support its strategy of all-inclusive access to doctors, diagnostics, therapeutics, and additional health-related services to greatly improve the patient experience in receiving care. Generex's management services remove administrative burdens in multiple provider settings, including private practice and hospital, allowing doctors to devote more time to patient care. The Company also is engaged in clinical advancement of its wholly owned therapeutic products with a focus in immunotherapeutics and its proprietary buccal administration of insulin.

Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider.

For more information, please visit: www.Generex.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

