Puration Announces EVERx as USMJ Ecommerce Website Debut Product and Miss USMJ Calendar Sponsor

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that EVERx CBD Sports Water will be the debut product on the North American Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) new ecommerce website. The announcement comes today in conjunction with USMJ's announcement of the Miss USMJ calendar to promote the USMJ new ecommerce website. USMJ plans to launch its new ecommerce website next month marketing a variety of cannabis sector products. The USMJ ecommerce site will pre-launch first selling only EVERx CBD Sports Water to demonstrate its purchasing capability to include an option to purchase with cryptocurrency. The full site will launch shortly thereafter. The Miss USMJ Calendar will soon also be on sale from the new ecommerce site. The calendar will feature a different Miss USMJ every month. Each Miss USMJ will be sponsored by a different cannabis sector company. Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (www.purationinc.com) will be one sponsor. Puration makes EVERx CBD Sports Water and Telluride Happy Water. Kali, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) (www.kali-extracts.com), the owner and operator of a patented cannabis extraction process, will also be a sponsor. Enviro-Serv (USOTC: EVSV) a cannabis cultivation service provider new comer, has also signed on to be a sponsor.

The Miss USMJ images are artistic renderings set in a variety of cannabis centric settings shot onsite in the recreational marijuana regions of Colorado and California. The Colorado images were shot in the Denver metropolitan area earlier this month. The models were selected from an open casting. The California Miss USMJ photographs will be shot next week in the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan area. Anyone interested in being a Miss USMJ, regardless of gender or identity, contact Travis (travis@aciconglomerated.com) to learn more about the opportunity and compensation.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

