Puration Announces EVERx CBD Sports Water Online Sales Coming Soon

Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced its EVERx CBD Sports Water will be available for purchase online soon. The online shopping site will include an option to purchase EVERx with cryptocurrency. The online sales will augment the current availability of EVERx at retail outlets.

The company recently announced updating the EVERx packaging to include a new EVERx logo and labels. The new packaging will also include a 4-pack configuration of EVERx bottles permitting for easier and more affordable shipping in fulfillment of online sales. The online EVERx sales site will be powered by the North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USTOC: USMJ) ("USMJ") new ecommerce engine. USMJ recently announced plans to launch a comprehensive, Amazon-of-the-cannabis-industry, ecommerce site. The introduction of EVERx sales online is planned as the introduction of USMJ's new ecommerce functionality. USMJ plans to introduce a comprehensive line of cannabis sector products shortly thereafter.

PURA Research Report Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 Target PPS

Yesterday, Goldman Small Cap Research issued a Trade Alert updating its previously issued research report on PURA. The Trade Alert confirmed the previously recommended Speculative Buy and $0.25 Target PPS. Below are excerpts from the Goldman Trade Alert:

"PURA's stock has been on a tear since our coverage initiation 2 weeks ago and we believe current prices represent a terrific entry point. The stock reached our $0.25 price target (rising over 400%) and investors elected to use the figure as a time to take profits, leading it to its current close. The catalysts that drove it from our $0.059 price have not changed and we believe that the re- valuation of these shares will return, with PURA reaching our target again in the near term.

PURA has the wind at its back. Sales are robust, new packaging should take unit sales to new levels next year, the industry is enjoying unparalleled attention, and the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on its early-stage talks with key beverage producers and distributors.

Don't forget the opportunities north of the border. The Canadian market offers sales and business development prospects in 2019 which could have a favorable impact on PURA's positioning and financials. Still, the current valuation tells us that activity on this front is not being accounted for by investors.

The past 30 days trading has been remarkable. The volume weighted average price over the past 30 days is $0.12 with over $82M worth of stock and over 706M shares trading hands. While volume is likely to taper off, we believe heavy interest in PURA is set to continue for the balance of the year."

About Puration, Inc.

(OTC: PURA) Puration, Inc. is a leading Texas-based, CBD-infused beverage provider. The Company's flagship product, EVERx, which was introduced in 2017, targets the sports nutrition market. Puration plans to introduce new beverages as well as grow its product portfolio organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. On October 4th, 2018, the Company spun-off its cannabis cultivation segment to focus its efforts exclusively on its high-growth core CBD-infused beverage business. The company plans to issue spin-off stock in a dividend distribution in the near future.

