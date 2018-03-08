Puration Announces EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water Instagram Campaign Featuring Arnold Sports Festival Celebrity And Fan Pics @drinkeverx

DALLAS, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA), the producer of EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water, today announced an Instagram campaign to feature all the pics of celebrity athletes and fans holding EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water and wearing EVERx gear at the recent Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Look for new pics to be posted everyday on Instagram @drinkeverx over the next week. If you attended or competed at the Arnold, check back regularly to see if your pics have been posted.

After introducing EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival last year, the company returned to the Arnold this year to introduce its first two flavored waters: EVERx CBD Infused Kiwi-Strawberry Sports Water and EVERx CBD Infused Lemon-Lime Sports Water.

EVERx Sports Water is built on two patents that together deliver a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. In addition to the benefits of its CBD infusions, EVERx Sports Water has an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes to deliver the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market.

