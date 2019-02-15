PURA's All New EVERx Product Launch at WCVC's Illegal Burger With USMJ Rocks Denver

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today reported that day one of the all new EVERx CBD Sports Water launch has been a booming success. On Wednesday this week, North American Cannabis Holdings (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") hosted a lunchtime event at West Coast Ventures Group Corp's (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") Illegal Burger in Denver to introduce PURA's all new EVERx CBD Sports Water. Miss USMJ Models were on hand for pictures and to autograph the 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar recently published by USMJ. DAY 2 OF THE ALL NEW EVERx CBD SPORTS WATER LAUNCH IS TODAY, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15th, IN DOWNTOWN DENVER, COLORADO AT ILLEGAL BURGER – 1512 LARIMER ST. DENVER, CO 80202.

"Colorado weather smiled on our event," said Steven Rash, CEO of USMJ. "Illegal Burger has a large patio and we were able to host the entire event outside on a warm winter day. The Miss USMJ Models caught the attention of passing pedestrians adding to attendance those that had planned to come try the all new EVERx CBD Sports water. People loved the new packaging and Illegal Burgers can't be beat. A special thanks to you shareholders that showed up an enjoyed the event with us – thank you."

USMJ, WCVC and PURA are all three small publicly traded companies with big plans that have partnered together to further their prospects for successful rapid growth by sharing each other's resources on parallel explosive business development plans.

WCVC currently has six restaurants in the Denver area under its Illegal Burger and El Señor Sol banners and recently announced launching a franchising its Illegal Burger restaurant chain.

PURA is a cannabis beverage producer and this week is introducing an all new formula and packaging of its leading EVERx CBD Sports Water.

USMJ is building a cannabis community brand centered around its WWW.USMJ.COM eCommerce site for CBD products and cannabis essentials. USMJ also recently spun-off its AmeriCanna Cafe cannabis themed restaurant business to Priority Aviation (name change pending) (USOTC: PJET) ("PJET") and PJET in turn partnered with WCVC to launch an AmeriCanna Cafe food truck pilot in Denver this spring.

Miss USMJ Models will be on hand for pictures and to autograph the 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar recently published by USMJ and on sale now at www.usmj.com, as well as www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com.

The Illegal Burger event this week is the first in a series of planned pop-up cannabis community events.

USMJ's plans for WWW.USMJ.COM are to brand the site as an essential resource for people that identify as members of the cannabis community. USMJ and the Miss USMJ Team will be soon be announcing a series of additional pop-up cannabis community events as part of the strategy to brand WWW.USMJ.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

