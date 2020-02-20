PURA - EVERx CBD Sports Water Becoming Staple at Arnold Sports Festival

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that the company's EVERx CBD Sports Water will again be featured this year at Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Arnold Sports Festival to be held March 5th-8th, in Columbus, Ohio. The Arnold is host to 22,000 athletes from 80 countries competing in more than 80 events. EVERx was introduced for the first time nearly three years ago at the Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx has since expanded its Arnold Sports Festival marketing globally participating at Arnold events not just in the United States, but in Africa and Europe as well. EVERx is even now including in promotional videos produced for the Arnold. EVERx has become the leading CBD infused beverage in the sports nutrition market sector. EVERx now has distribution in Europe, Latin America and Africa in addition to within the United States.

Arnold Classic Promotional Video

PURA recently announced plans to pursue an acquisition campaign to rollup CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations. PURA recently announced yesterday closing a $5 million investment to back its acquisition campaign.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1(800)861-1350

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura--everx-cbd-sports-water-becoming-staple-at-arnold-sports-festival-301008761.html

SOURCE Puration Inc.