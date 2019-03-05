PURA EVERx Arnold Wrap Presentation to Include KALY Updates

DALLAS, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) has scheduled an online presentation, this Thursday, March 7th, 2019 to review new orders, opportunities and partnerships stemming from the EVERx CBD Sports Water event this past weekend at the Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx CBD Sports Water debuted its all new formula and packaging at the world-renowned Arnold Sports Festival this week in Columbus, Ohio where EVERx launched for the first time ever in 2017.

The presentation will include updates on PURA's work with Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY) to formulate a 25 mg CBD infused beverage. The presentation will also include highlights on new cannabis infused products the two companies are working to develop.

Analyst Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target with $0.35 Upside

Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research update on Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) yesterday recommending a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.25, with noted potential upside to the $0.35 mark.

