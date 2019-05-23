PURA Develops M&A Strategy To Capitalize On Cannabis Potential To Transform Trillion Dollar Beverage Industry

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced a management update scheduled one week from today to be published on the company's website on May 30th, 2019. The update will include highlights on the company's recently published 2019 Q1 financial report and the company's corresponding $4 million 2019 revenue target and 300% revenue growth goal for 2019. As CBD infused beverages continues to rise in market prominence as the potential leading growth performer in the overall cannabis sector, the management presentation will include an overview of PURA's developing merger and acquisition strategy (M&A) to capitalize on the potential of cannabis extracts infused into beverages to transform the global trillion dollar beverage industry.

Forbes Feature Excerpt From "How The Cannabis Industry Is Revolutionizing The Beverage Sector" – See Complete Article Here Published May 22nd, 2019

The first phase of the cannabis industry focused on medical and adult uses of cannabis. The major players that emerged in North America, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Aurora, etc., as well as the smaller American state-based producers, all focused on growing cannabis. The initial result, especially in the US where interstate transport of marijuana is still illegal, has been soaring production far exceeding demand.

According to Christopher Fenn, co-founder of Wildhorse Capital Partners, a cannabis market-focused merchant bank in Calgary Alberta:

"The expected growth of the CBD infused beverages and foods will transform the cannabis industry; taking it in a very different direction than its initial trajectory. In the process, ushering in a second, even greater, growth phase and an entirely new group of beverage and food industry startups."

The company posted its 2019 Q1 financial report earlier this week demonstrating over a $1 million base annual revenue run rate. The company also has a new $1.5 million order to produce private labeled CBD water which is not yet reflected in the company's financial statement. Demand for the company's cornerstone beverage product, EVERx CBD Sports Water, has strained the company's current production capacity, but a second production facility is anticipated to be online by the end of June. With expanded production, management may consider revising its 2019 $4 million revenue target upwards later this year. In addition to the $3 million in CBD beverage sales anticipated this year at the current production capacity, management is targeting an additional $1 million in sales from new cannabis beverage sales the company is currently in the process of launching.

The presentation next week will include an update on the impending dividend Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) to PURA shareholders. The presentation will also include highlights on PURA's partnership with Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY"). KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. PURA has the sole license of the U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for the beverage industry.

PURA Shareholder Dividend

PURA management has recently updated its approach with NOUV to deliver on the dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the 2018 Q4 spinoff of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to NOUV. A new website facilitating the acceleration of the dividend issuance process is to be launched imminently. In conjunction with the launch, PURA and NOUV management will detail the role of the website and further details with the updated dividend issuance strategy.

