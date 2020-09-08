Pumpkin Lovers Unite: Smoothie King's New Fall Smoothies Debut September 8

Healthy Lifestyle Smoothie Brand is Also Giving Guests a Chance to Win Free Smoothies for a Year

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn is a much-anticipated time of year because as the leaves start to fall, excitement begins to build for the arrival of pumpkin season. This year, Smoothie King is giving its guests a whole-new reason to celebrate with its lineup of organic pumpkin smoothies and the addition of Califia Farms® Oat Milk to the menu.

For a limited time, Smoothie King is offering a better-for-you spin on the classic fall flavor with the Vegan Pumpkin, Pumpkin Coffee High Protein, Slim-N-Trim™ Pumpkin and Pumpkin D-Lite® Smoothies.

"There are a lot of pumpkin beverages out there, but so many use sugary syrups and fake stuff," said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. "By using organic pumpkin puree and real natural spices, it gives our guests a better way to get the pumpkin taste they love."

Know Your Pumpkin Promo

The fall fun doesn't end with new smoothies, though. To help promote its new seasonal offerings, Smoothie King is challenging its guests with the "Know Your Pumpkin" online quiz.

From September 8-10, the first 50 guests to answer all 14 questions correctly will be rewarded with free smoothies for a year*. The questions will center on fun pumpkin facts and Smoothie King's commitment to using high-quality, clean ingredients.

Additionally, anyone who completes the quiz – regardless of correct answers – will receive a reward for a free, 12 oz. pumpkin smoothie of their choosing, redeemable through September 17 with Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app.

Don't hesitate for your chance to win a year of free smoothies, take the quiz here: www.smoothieking.com/pumpkin.

Smoothie King's Pumpkin Smoothies

Beginning September 8, here are the new pumpkin smoothies guests can order:

Vegan Pumpkin Smoothie: Headlining the fall lineup for Smoothie King is the Vegan Pumpkin Smoothie. Channel your inner wellness with this new, plant-based smoothie blend, made with Califia Farms® Oat Milk, organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, Sunwarrior® organic plant-based protein, spice blend and stevia plant-based sweetener. This smoothie is also the debut of oat milk as an option for Smoothie King guests. Califia Farms® Oat Milk can now be added or substituted into any smoothie on the menu.

Pumpkin Coffee High Protein: Fuel up after your morning workout and start your day on the right foot with this protein-rich, fitness-focused smoothie. This meal-replacement blend is made with organic pumpkin, cold brew coffee, dates, almonds, spice blend, non-fat milk, protein blend and whey protein.

Slim-N-Trim™ Pumpkin: Delicious but sensible, this pumpkin-flavored smoothie contains less than 240 calories per 20 oz. serving. Made with organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, spice blend, Gladiator® protein, Lean1™ protein, protein blend and fiber blend enhancer.

Pumpkin D-Lite® Smoothies: For guests eying a healthier pumpkin treat to indulge in, look no further than this "Break Time" blend made with organic pumpkin, dates, vanilla frozen yogurt, spice blend, non-fat milk and protein blend.

Cleaner Pumpkin Alternative

Smoothie King's pumpkin smoothies are blended with the brand's Clean Blends™ promise, which is a commitment to blend a more nutritious smoothie that includes whole fruits and organic vegetables. The pumpkin smoothies also follow Smoothie King's "No-No List," which means the blends contain absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors or other unwanted ingredients.

"Fall is such a busy time of year, and Smoothie King's new pumpkin smoothies are the perfect, on-the-go beverages to help guests enjoy the season," said Miller. "Each smoothie is purposefully blended with organic pumpkin and zero artificial colors, flavors or preservatives – providing guests with much-needed, cleaner alternatives to satisfy their pumpkin fix no matter what their health goals are."

Getting Pumpkin Smoothies

Guests can order Smoothie King's new pumpkin smoothies for delivery and in-store pickup via Smoothie King's website and Healthy Rewards app. Drive-thru and curbside pickup is available at select locations.

For more information on the pumpkin smoothies, visit www.SmoothieKing.com or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

* Awarded as gift card, valued at $350

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with 1,200 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Brian Campbell Jr., Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 ext. 226 or Bcampbell@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pumpkin-lovers-unite-smoothie-kings-new-fall-smoothies-debut-september-8-301124821.html

SOURCE Smoothie King