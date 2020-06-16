Pulp Culture Disrupts The Alcohol Status Quo

Get Buzzed The Way Mother Nature Intended With Full Spectrum Fermentation

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulp Culture is thrilled to introduce a new category of better-for-you booze that's set to disrupt the definition of alcohol consumption as we know it. Officially launching today, Pulp Culture is the brainchild of two fitness-minded foodies, Brendan Brazier and Mark McTavish , who've committed themselves to the pursuit of "better" everything.

Before incubating this unprecedented beverage category, Brendan had not enjoyed an alcoholic beverage in 14 years. This all changed when he discovered 101 Cider House at his local Whole Foods Market, learned about the unrivaled production process and felt motivated to join forces with Mark to create this one-of-a-kind, Full Spectrum™ hard-pressed juice.

Pulp Culture uses 100% raw, fresh juice that naturally ferments over three months with the help of Mother Nature and nothing else. Called "wild fermentation," the result is a zero-additive, zero-sugar, bone-dry beverage with 6 billion naturally-occurring probiotics, organic acids, vitamins, and 4.9% ABV. The final touch is blending in fermented, nutrient-dense super fruits and performance-boosting botanical adaptogens. Long story short, say goodbye to hangovers and the alcohol status quo.

Each of the four carefully curated blends showcases all ingredients on the front label, providing total transparency with function-first reasoning for the inclusion of each component.

"The ambitious folks I know are committed to high-performance living and are, of course, meticulous about what they put in their body. They would never eat anything without reading the full list of ingredients and understanding how they were processed. Yet, when it comes to alcohol, they lower their standards or remove them altogether. I wasn't willing to compromise, so I hadn't consumed alcohol in 14 years before discovering natural fermentation and tasting 101 Cider's one ingredient drink (just apples). The simplicity and elegance of the solution inspired me to get involved (and start drinking again)!" - Brendan Brazier, Co-Founder

"When wild fermented beverages are enjoyed mindfully and in their natural form, they deliver the best buzz on the planet. Beyond the alcohol itself, you're getting the full spectrum of active components that combine to create a coveted "entourage effect." Until now, consumers have had limited or no access to this category of "full spectrum" adult beverages, aside from making them at home. We decided it was time to do better, put function first, and deliver the healthiest drinking experience to our consumers, whether it's a Hustle before the gym or a Restore after a big meeting." - Mark McTavish, CEO and Co-Founder

Pulp Culture retails for $14.99 per pack, which includes four 12 oz. cans of a single blend. As of today, Pulp Culture is available online at www.pulpculture.la with direct-to-consumer shipping across the United States as well as premium retailers such as Whole Foods.

About Pulp Culture: Pulp Culture is the epitome of a "better for you" beverage. Pulp Culture uses fresh, source-verified ingredients, resulting in a zero sugar, low calorie, "better for you" alcohol. Every blend contains only the ingredients seen on the front label of the can. It is naturally fermented, raw pressed juice that's sourced from local farms, and fermented for three months, yielding a naturally alcoholic and certified probiotic beverage. This drink ensures you are getting all of the benefits that Mother Nature intended: billions of live probiotic cultures, and a vast array of beneficial vitamins and nutrients found in the plants used for fermentation. Cold-pressed juice just got healthier and hangovers have officially left the building. Enjoy a drink with mother nature and get to know her wild side.

