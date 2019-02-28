This Is A Public Service Announcement From Jameson X Anderson .Paak: Love Thy Bar

Jameson® Irish Whiskey is teaming up with Anderson .Paak help keep the music playing and culture alive at neighborhood bars across America by pledging up to $1 million for consumers to try Jameson and #LoveThyBar



NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to deny the irreplaceable role neighborhood bars have played throughout the course of our lives and within our communities. It's the place where connections are born and memories are created. Local bars embody the spirit of the unexpected, and it's where the unplanned and incomparable moments take place over a drink with friends.

As a brand that grew up in neighborhoods across the country, Jameson has always celebrated the unique places, sounds, and tastes found only in the neighborhood bars. But nowadays, these bars are closing every day. In a time when people are struggling to connect and choosing their couch over their local bar, it's more important than ever to hold onto the stories, memories and connections that come from within neighborhood bars and remind consumers of the role they play in shaping their communities.

So, this St. Patrick's Day, Jameson is showing our continued commitment to local neighborhoods with the new campaign, #LoveThyBar. Jameson and GRAMMY® award winning musician and record producer, Anderson .Paak, are issuing a rallying cry to communities around the country; go out, share a drink with friends and support local neighborhood spots. Because if we don't show love to our neighborhood bars, we could lose them.

"To let you know we're serious, Jameson is pledging up to $1 million towards our program to help consumers try Jameson and support their local neighborhood bars in America," said Paul Di Vito, Vice President, Jameson, Pernod Ricard USA. "Consumers will be able to engage with their communities and support their favorite bars with a drink offer from Jameson. This connection to local neighborhoods across the country is a big part of what has shaped Jameson into what it is today and it's vital that we show our support and commitment to keeping these institutions of culture and community alive."

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ANDERSON .PAAK

Jameson's longstanding support for the communities built inside our neighborhoods spots rings true for Anderson .Paak as well, making him the perfect partner for the brand. Anderson .Paak first unleashed his musical prowess to the world in his hometown bars, many of which have since closed.

"This cause with Jameson is one I can get behind because it's part of my story," said Anderson .Paak. "It feels like nearly all the bars that we came up in within our hometown are done, they're just not there anymore. Music will suffer if we don't value the local spots, the neighborhood bars, where you can roll up and play to just the staff if that's the vibe. When you are trying to figure out who you are, as an artist or a person, you need to go bounce stuff off real people, new people, strange people and discover yourself through being around others. Get your crew together, go out and #LoveThyBar."

JAMESON WILL HELP COVER YOUR DRINK THIS ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Jameson wants to make it easy for consumers to #LoveThyBar this St. Patrick's Day. In fact, Jameson is so serious about encouraging consumers to engage with their communities and support their neighborhood bars that we're offering a rebate on a Jameson drinks in select states across the country!*

To claim your drink rebate, all you need to do is chat with Jameson through Messenger, head to your local bar, order a Jameson cocktail and submit an image of your receipt through Messenger.

Grab a friend and go out this St. Patrick's Day. Make new memories. Start a conversation over a drink. And #LoveThyBar.

About The #LoveThyBar Program

*Throughout the month of March, Jameson is reimbursing consumers for the cost (up to $8) of one Jameson® Irish Whiskey drink at their local on-premise bar, pub, or restaurant. Offer is available in select states only to consumers over the age of twenty-one (21), where permitted and while supplies last. Consumers in CO, DC, FL, GA, MD, MI, MN, NV, NY, NJ, and WA are eligible to receive a rebate for the pre-tax price of a Jameson® drink up to eight dollars ($8) in value. Consumers in CA, IL, and OH may obtain a rebate for ninety percent (90%) of the pre-tax price of a Jameson drink up to eight dollars ($8) in value. Rebate may be restricted in some states. Offer valid for purchases from March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019. For full terms and conditions of the promotion, please visit http://jameson.gratafy.com.

About Anderson .Paak

Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, as a teen he played drums in his church band and later famously worked at a marijuana farm, all while honing his musical chops and in pursuit of his dreams. And while shining glimpses of his extraordinary talent were evident in his first incarnation as Breezy Lovejoy, it was fully realized in his transformation into Anderson .Paak, with his debut album Venice and a stellar six-song run on Dr. Dre's certified Gold COMPTON album. .Paak won the 2016 Grulke Prize at South by Southwest, received Grammy nods for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. More recently .Paak wont his first GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance for his song "Bubblin", made his debut SNL musical guest appearance and released his third LP Oxnard, the first on Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, exclusively distributed by 12 Tone Music, LLC. The album debuted as the #1 Independent album in the country according to Billboard as well as debuting at #5 on the Rap chart, #6 on the Hip Hop/R&B chart and #11 on the Top 200.

