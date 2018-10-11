Prudential Center Unveils New Additions To Culinary Line-Up In Advance Of Home Opener On October 11

New Jersey-Inspired Concepts, Premium Offerings and Fresh Beverage Roster Highlight Diverse Menu

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils today announced the addition of three new dining destinations, plus enhanced food and beverage offerings around the arena for the start of their 2018-19 NHL season on October 11 at Prudential Center vs. the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions, the Washington Capitals. Prudential Center's culinary team, led by Legends Senior Executive Chef Jason Choate, reflected on the regional motivation and fan-inspired strategy behind the new hand-crafted culinary concepts.

"Building off last season's success, we want to provide our fans with an even wider variety of culinary and beverage options when they come to Prudential Center," said Senior Executive Chef Jason Choate. "It was our goal to add a more authentic steak concept, offer an Asian cuisine options and also provide our fans with a taste of what the players like. We're thrilled with the new dining destinations this season and are excited for guests to try the best of what New Jersey has to offer."

Click HERE to download high resolution images of Prudential Center's new culinary options for the 2018-19 NHL and concert season. Fans who wish to review the full Prudential Center culinary offering menu should visit prucenter.com/concessions for details and item destination locators; the Prudential Center "Brew Finder," showcasing over 15 regionally crafted breweries served at arena is available at prucenter.com/brew-finder.

The new dining destinations featured inside the arena will include:

NJ Steak Co. – Featuring fresh beef, bread and three distinct flavors, NJ Steak Co. brings an authentic steak flavor to Prudential Center this year. (Section 101)

Steakhouse Wedge – seared beef tenderloin, bleu cheese dressing, iceberg lettuce and crispy onions on a sourdough roll



Mustard Steak – seared beef tenderloin, provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a sourdough roll



Asian BBQ Steak – seared beef tenderloin, spicy Asian BBQ sauce and pickled vegetables on a sourdough roll

Bowled Over – Prudential Center is proud to offer a true Asian taste at Bowled Over this year. Healthy, flavorful and trendy. (Section 4 on the Main Concourse)

Ramen Bowl – Ramen noodles, choice of BBQ Asian pork, grilled chicken, steamed vegetables or pickled vegetables



Rice Bowl – Fresh rice, choice of BBQ Asian pork, grilled chicken, steamed vegetables, or pickled vegetables



Bao Buns – Three soft bao buns, piled high with either BBQ Asian pork, grilled chicken, steamed vegetables or pickled vegetables

Line Change – Eat like the players do, literally! The new Line Change location reflects four Devils players' favorite foods, in addition to regional specialties from their neighborhood of the globe. (Section 12 on the Main Concourse)

Miles Wood menu – New England-style cuisine



Lobster Roll – Toasted New England roll stuffed with fresh lobster salad and served with kettle chips





Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl – Creamy New England-style clam chowder served in a large bread bowl





Clam Cakes – Deep-fried dough, mixed with chopped clams





New England Rutabaga and Apple Salad – Julienne apples and rutabaga, toasted hazelnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette

Wine Bar - Prudential Center is featuring an expanded wine menu in all premium areas, and at the new Wine Bar location on the Main Concourse on Section 4. Brands included favorites such as Jordan, Oberon by Mondavi, Cakebread, Mer Soleil and Opus One. Prudential Center is proud to welcome an "On-Tap" program featuring margaritas, vodka and wine on-tap. (Section 4 on the Main Concourse)

Additionally, the arena's VIP and premium locations have all received a menu refresh in the off-season, adding custom culinary programs, refined specialty offerings and signature menus from local chefs. For the craft beer fan, there are also over 70 different brews featured throughout the Prudential Center and at the Jersey Brewed Biergarten, including new local additions such as Beach Haus, Czig Meister, Flying Fish and Magnify.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, and more than 175 concerts, family shows and special events each year. The arena is also home to the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, which opened its doors to the public on October 2017. The 8,200-square-foot experience marks the first GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast, and features a dynamic combination of educational programming and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a spotlight on legendary GRAMMY winners from New Jersey. Ranked in the Top 8 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit PruCenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

About Legends

Legends is a holistic solutions agency for brands in sports, music and entertainment. The Legends 360 approach leverages our collective unparalleled experience in Global Planning, Global Sales and Hospitality across professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, international and conventions worldwide. We are the architects of premium sports and entertainment guest experiences. More information available at www.legends.net.

