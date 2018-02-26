Provence Rose Group Created to Meet Premium Rose Demand in US

Estates Chateau de Berne & Ultimate Provence Gain National Distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With imported rose sales doubling in the past five years1 and no signs of slowing, US importer Provence Rose Group (PRG)—a subsidiary of 4 leading Provence rose estates—was created earlier this year with the goal of bringing authentic, high quality Provence rosés to US consumers.

Provence Rose Group has obtained national distribution for two of its estates, Chateau de Berne and Ultimate Provence. Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) will carry Chateau de Berne in 15 states, and additional partnerships with other industry leaders Fedway, Martignetti, CDI and MS Walker will bring the state distribution to a total of 30. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will bring Ultimate Provence to over 40 states. Though they have a solid foundation for distribution, Provence Rose Group is looking to further strengthen its relationships on the West Coast.

Led by CEO Bob Gaudreau, Provence Rose Group is a fully owned subsidiary of 4 Provence estates: Chateau de Berne, Ultimate Provence, Chateau des Bertrands and Chateau Saint Roux. "This is a huge investment in the US market by a group of Provence rose producers. With the help of our distribution partners, we're excited to share some of the best and most popular rose wines in France with American consumers," Gaudreau says. "Interest in and knowledge of rose is only growing, and we feel that these quality wines that truly offer a taste of the Provence terroir are in a great position to gain market share."

Provence Rose Group has established its own regional sales team, with Danny Greene overseeing the East Coast, Kirk Tomiser managing the West Coast and Daven Demeyer working on the Southeast. They have a combined 50+ years of experience ranging from importer to winery positions. They are working to maintain relationships and further distribution channels across the country.

Provence Rose Group's US portfolio includes the following brands:

Located in Lorgues—nearly 25 miles from the Mediterranean sea—Chateau de Berne is a luxurious yet charming Relais & Chateaux five-star property, featuring a spa, cooking school and Michelin-starred restaurant Le Jardin de Benjamin. At the center of this oasis for relaxation and the Provencal way of life is a range of three AOC Cotes de Provence roses: Emotion ($16), Inspiration ($20) and Estate ($30).

Ultimate Provence is a newly renovated estate that covers 100 acres near the village of La Garde-Freinet, just 30 minutes from Saint-Tropez. Vibrant and modern in design, Ultimate Provence seeks to give the casual rose drinker a fun, original experience amongst the beautiful French landscape. The estate focuses on a single rose, Urban Provence ($23).

Provence Rose Group is headquartered in White Plains, New York. For more information, visit www.provencerose.com.

