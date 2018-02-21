Protravel International Silver Level Sponsor of the Star-Studded Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Leading Luxury Travel Company Provides Auction Packages for Tribute Dinner Honoring Bobby Flay and Michael Clarke of Treasury Wine Estates

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Protravel International is a sponsor of the prestigious Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival providing travel prizes to its auction fundraiser and travel guidance to festival attendees.

Luxury travel advisors from Protravel will be present to offer travel advice and inspiration to the close to 8,000 daily attendees at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations event taking place on Miami's South Beach on Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25.

"We are thrilled to once again be a part of the fabulous SOBEWFF®," says Stacey Gallagher, Manager of Protravel's Miami office. "Our advisor Carol Press has been booking travel for the celebrity chefs coming to SOBEWFF® for the last 10 years. And, for the last two years, a team of Protravel's Florida agents have joined in to share their expertise in designing wine and food-focused trips and more with attendees under the tents on South Beach at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village."

In keeping with its mission to give back, Protravel has also worked with its partners to donate close to $60,000 in travel experiences to be auctioned off during silent and online auctions to benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

"What's better than food, wine and travel?" says Gail Grimmett, president of Protravel and Travel Leaders Luxury Brands. "We are proud to support the Chaplin School and be present for the incredible Tribute Dinner event honoring Bobby Flay and Michael Clarke. We teamed up with some of our top luxury travel supplier partners to donate compelling auction prizes we know will be well-received by Tribute Dinner and festival attendees."

Six luxury vacation packages will be auctioned during a silent auction at the sold-out Tribute Dinner honoring Bobby Flay and Michael Clarke of Treasury Wine Estates taking place Saturday evening. Other gifts were donated to the online auction open to the public and taking place through March 7.

Protravel's donations to the silent auction at the Tribute Dinner include:

14-night Celebrity European Cruise for Two on Celebrity Cruises

Four-day Luxury African Safari for two in Botswana with ProAfrica and Wilderness Safaris

Four Nights in Stunning Grenada at Silversands Hotel and Private Villas

Seven-night Luxury River Cruise for Two on the Mekong with AMA Waterways

One Glorious Night in a Luxurious Three-Bedroom NYC Duplex Penthouse at The Marmara Park Avenue

Four Nights in Romantic Tahiti with Two Nights at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa and Two Nights at The Brando

Attendees can enter a contest sponsored by Protravel to win a prize at the event or online.

Protravel luxury travel advisors who will attend the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village include:

Stacey Gallagher, Protravel Miami

Leslie Young, Protravel Miami

Vanessa Cohen, Protravel Miami

Jayne-Louise Webb, Protravel Miami

Maggie Maranga, ProAfrica, New York

Kim Cornick, Protravel Boca Raton

Eugene Cornick, Protravel Boca Raton

Hope Yonge, Protravel Boca Raton

For more information about Protravel visit: https://www.protravelinc.com/

For more information about the SOBEWFF® visit: http://sobewff.org/

About Protravel International, LLC:

Protravel International, LLC is a Travel Leaders Group company. Founded in 1984, Protravel International, LLC is a full-service, dynamic travel company with an award-winning reputation. Protravel is headquartered in New York City and supports 20 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, plus a network of hosted agents in all corners of the U.S. Today, approximately 1,000 people make up the Protravel organization. Our expertise in destination, international faring and competitive products – coupled with our superior network of contacts in the airline, hotel, cruise and hospitality industry – makes Protravel one of the most powerful selling forces in the travel industry.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 7,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest traditional travel agency companies.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, the Festival has raised more than $26 million for the School. In September 2017, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the fifth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

Contact:

Dina Ruden

212-409-9554

druden@travelleaders.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protravel-international-silver-level-sponsor-of-the-star-studded-food-network--cooking-channel-south-beach-wine--food-festival-300602392.html

SOURCE Protravel International