Promise Beverages(TM) Launches a Cold Brew Tea Line Paired with a Social Mission to Sip and Feel Good About

New, Slow-Steeped Cold Brew Tea Features Premium, Organic Flavors; Donates a Portion of Sales to Help Provide Clean Water for Communities in Africa

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promise™ Beverages, a premium craft beverage brand, is announcing its launch with a new line of small batch Cold Brew Tea this month. Made with high-quality, organic ingredients, Promise Cold Brew Tea™ brings together delicious flavors, an innovative brewing process and more sustainable packaging, all with the goal of helping to solve the water crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa where the brand sources its tea leaves.

Unlike most iced tea beverages, Promise Cold Brew Tea™ is handcrafted in small batches, following a cold, slow brewing process in which the tea is steeped in cold water over time. The end result is a smooth, delicate flavor accentuating the notes from the tea leaves. Promise Cold Brew Tea™ are non-GMO, contain no artificial ingredients and are sweetened naturally using the best-tasting part of the stevia leaf.

Promise Cold Brew Tea™ is available in two flavors, Unsweet African Hibiscus, a tart and fruity tea with notes of citrus and pomegranate, and Slightly Sweet Island Mango, a rich black tea paired with notes of sweet mango. Each flavor contains five calories or less. In alignment with the brand's values, the Cold Brew Teas are packaged in environmentally friendly paperboard gallon boxes which are fully recyclable. The one-gallon box has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional glass bottles.

"We have a passion to bring our consumers premium-quality refreshing beverages, made with responsibly-sourced ingredients," said Cristina Itze, Marketing Manager at Promise Beverages. "Using premium ingredients and a cold brew process, we're able to bring an all-natural, delicious and refreshing tea to the market, paired with a social mission close to our hearts. Ultimately, Promise Cold Brew Teas™ were born from our desire to provide a healthy beverage option that would enable us to aid in solving the water crisis and we're incredibly excited to share this mission and product with consumers."

As water is the foundation of life and a human necessity that everyone should have access to, Promise has partnered with The Water Project , a charity that provides access to clean, safe and reliable water and sanitation solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa. Promise donates a portion of net sales to help provide water for people in these communities, many of which are located in the same regions that grow and harvest tea leaves used to make the Promise Cold Brew Tea™.

"We're so excited for the partnership between Promise and The Water Project. Their support has already made an impact through a spring protection project that is actively serving clean water to families in Western Kenya," said Peter Chasse, Founder of The Water Project. "The Water Project and Promise believe in a world where everyone has clean water to drink. Our partnership is making that a reality."

Promise Cold Brew Teas™ are currently available in gallon boxes on Amazon for $14.99 in addition to select Whole Foods Markets in the Southwest region of the U.S. To learn more about Promise Cold Brew Teas visit https://promisebeverages.com/ .

About Promise Beverages

Promise Beverages is a socially responsible, premium craft beverage brand that believes in using clean ingredients to produce high-quality products, all while making the world a better place. Officially launching in 2020, Promise introduced its first product line, Promise Cold Brew Teas™. In alignment with its mission, Promise partners with The Water Project to donate a portion of net sales towards providing clean, safe drinking water to communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. For more information, visit https://promisebeverages.com/ .

