Producer of ECO-FILL and ECO-FLOW Products Found in Willful Trademark Infringement and Unfair Competition with Jury Verdict of Nearly $6 Million Awarded to Eko Brands, Maker of the EKOBREW® Filter

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday the leading reusable single-serve coffee filter manufacturer won a nearly $6 million jury verdict against competitor Adrian Rivera Maynez Enterprises and its owner, Adrian Rivera, ("ARM") for willful trademark infringement of and unfair competition on the well-known EKOBREW® trademark.

The jury verdict found that ARM acted willfully in both unfair competition and trademark infringement, intentionally targeting an early innovator in the field. The jury found that there was a likelihood of confusion between the EKOBREW® trademark and ARM trademarks: ECO FILL, ECO CARAFE, ECO FLOW, ECO FILTER, ECO PURE and ECOSAVE. Previously, a 2018 jury awarded Eko Brands damages against ARM for infringing on Eko Brands patent covering some of the same products.

"This victory further establishes the EKOBREW® brand as a pioneer, innovator and leader in the category and recognizes ARM's intentional and continual infringement of our intellectual property, contributing to confusion at the retail level," stated Espresso Supply Owner & President Laura Sommers.

The EKOBREW® collection of reusable coffee filters and accessories for Keurig® K-Cup® and K-Cup® compatible coffee makers offers sustainable and cost-conscious solutions for coffee drinkers who appreciate convenience. The court victory for the small business ensures that consumers will continue to have the choice to use EKOBREW® for their coffee needs.

EKOBREW® and BREW AND SAVE® are trademarks of Eko Brands LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Espresso Supply. Since 2011, Espresso Supply has brought innovation to the product category while reaching consumers through some of the nation's most recognized and robust retailers. The Made in the USA EKOBREW® and BREW AND SAVE® filters help coffee drinkers save money, reduce waste and promote reuse with Keurig® K-Cup® and similar coffee makers.

www.ekobrew.com and www.brewandsave.com

Media Contact: Kat Spellman

206/755-2341

k.spellman@espressosupply.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/producer-of-eco-fill-and-eco-flow-products-found-in-willful-trademark-infringement-and-unfair-competition-with-jury-verdict-of-nearly-6-million-awarded-to-eko-brands-maker-of-the-ekobrew-filter-300926322.html

SOURCE Ekobrew