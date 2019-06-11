Probiotic Pioneer inner-  co Launches Fresh New Look

The mission-based probiotic company refreshes appearance to connect with younger consumers



DENVER, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inner-ēco, a leader in the booming probiotic industry, today announced a bold new look to their Probiotic Coconut Water line. With ten years of perfection inside the packaging, inner-ēco is now giving the outside a chance to shine. The new logo and package, designed to appeal to the health-conscious community, boasts a modern look with the same great probiotics that customers know and love. As gut health continues to be a powerful health and wellness trend, inner-ēco's line of products, including probiotic coconut water and frozen smoothie packs, offer a unique dairy-free option.

"Consumers have embraced inner-ēco since its inception because our products are so effective and high quality," said co-founder and CEO Barb Vogel. "We are excited to share our refreshed look, which mimics inner-ēco's mantra: a serious probiotic with a bubbly personality!"

inner-ēco's refreshed look hopes to inspire customers, both new and loyal, to support their mission of helping people trapped in situations of injustice and despair. Proceeds from inner-ēco products go toward freeing enslaved people across the globe. Over the past decade, inner-ēco's charitable efforts have freed at least six slaves a month. That's more than 720 lives.

The probiotics found in inner-ēco are alive and prospering in fresh coconut water. The young green coconuts for each batch are hand cracked on site at the headquarters in Denver, CO. In addition to containing beneficial kefir cultures, inner-ēco tastes great and comes in three flavors: Original Unsweetened, Blueberry/Blackberry, and Mango/Pineapple. Probiotic Smoothie packs are available in Mango & Coconut, and Strawberry, Banana, & Coconut. There's also the original, super versatile 100% Young Green Coconut Frozen Smoothie Pack that can be used in sauces, baked goods, smoothies, drinks and dressings. Look for inner-ēco products in Sprouts and Whole Foods nationwide. Each bottle of the probiotic coconut water has 30 servings and the cost averages to $0.65 cents a day.

inner-ēco was founded in 2008 by Niki Price and Barb Vogel, two gut-loving elementary school teachers on a mission to build better environments- for our guts and for fellow citizen of planet earth. Through sales of their effective and delicious line of dairy-free, coconut-based probiotic products, Niki and Barb have freed hundreds of enslaved people worldwide. inner-ēco probiotic coconut water and smoothie packs comes in a variety of flavors such as Original Unsweetened, Blueberry Blackberry, and Mango Pineapple. Learn more at www.inner-eco.com.

