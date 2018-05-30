Priwen Systems Inc., Minerco's Cryptocurrency Technology Company, Gives Guidance on Mining Operations and Launches Innovative Website

HOUSTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Minerco, Inc. (OTC:MINE), a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, announced today the company's subsidiary, Priwen Systems Inc., launched its new innovative website www.integrativemining.com. The company announced last week that it had acquired controlling interest in Priwen Systems Inc., a Cryptocurrency Mining and Technology company. Minerco's goal is to grow the company's assets and shareholder value dramatically through targeted acquisitions and the growth of revenues with Priwen. The company has no plans to split the capital structure, and the capital has been raised to move forward with all plans with Priwen.

Priwen is expected to grow revenues from both mining and the sales of (GPU) mining hardware and accessories. This diversification is designed to solidify the company's foundation, grow the company profitably and enhance shareholder value.

Gordon Macfie, President of Priwen stated, "I believe the main way to make money in crypto mining going forward is by having a highly efficient operation and by using that expertise in order to diversify. We have gained experience in building equipment and accessories and have decided to move forward with an offering for both beginner miners as well as larger players, and our new website delivers a key first step. With the goal of growing revenues and optimizing that expertise, we have concluded that this corporate strategy makes absolute sense. We will be coming out with a standardized product list on our web site within 30 days. In the meantime, we are looking forward to speaking to anyone with a custom requirement. Our new website will constantly be updated to attract new clients and keep shareholders abreast of company events."

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. The current Minerco beverage brand umbrella includes VitaminFIZZ® and The Herbal Collection™. Our entertainment company, Fuse Live Events, supplements our portfolio through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events.

