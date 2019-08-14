Primum Familiae Vini Hosts Exclusive Gala Dinner and Rare Wines Auction in New York

12 Top European Wine Families Come Together to Raise Funds for No Kid Hungry



NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16th, 2019, at New York City's Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, the Primum Familiae Vini organization will host an extraordinary gala dinner and auction in conjunction with Sotheby's Wine, with proceeds benefiting Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. Primum Familiae Vini (PFV) unites twelve of Europe's leading wine producers with the aim of guarding tradition, conserving the spirit of family and continuing the pursuit of excellence.

Primum Familiae Vini was established in 1992 and has grown to include a dozen families: Marchesi Antinori (Tuscany), Baron Philippe de Rothschild (Bordeaux), Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy), Domaine Clarence Dillon (Bordeaux), Egon Muller Scharzhof (Mosel), Famille Hugel (Alsace), Pol Roger (Champagne), Famille Perrin (Rhone Valley), Symington Family Estates (Portugal), Tenuta San Guido (Tuscany), Familia Torres (Spain) and Vega Sicilia (Ribera del Duero).

The gala dinner will be hosted by family members from the estates, with a legendary wine from each paired with Chef Eric Ripert's elegant cuisine. Reservations for this exceptional experience cost $5,000 a seat, with the proceeds donated to Share Our Strength, a 501(c) organization working to end child hunger in America through its No Kid Hungry campaign. More information on the featured wines, family members who will be in attendance and tickets can be found on the No Kid Hungry website.

"I believe that this will be one of the most unique and memorable wine dinners held anywhere in the world this year: each one of us has personally chosen a very rare wine for the dinner and another for the case to be auctioned. These wines all mean something special to our families, and we will be happy to share their history with those who come to enjoy them with us at Le Bernardin on October 16th," says Primum Familiae Vini Chairman Paul Symington of Symington Family Estates.

"We chose No Kid Hungry as the beneficiary of the auction because our values are, above all, about family and of helping others. There can be no better cause than children who are in need," Symington adds.

There will be an auction led by Sotheby's Wine Chairman Jamie Ritchie following the dinner. It will include a beautifully designed PFV Passport, which offers the exclusive opportunity for its owner to visit each estate and be hosted by a family member. The auction will also feature an ultra-limited edition case of 12 wines, with each family contributing an outstanding vintage:

1953 Vega Sicilia Unico

1963 Graham's Vintage Port

1971 Familia Torres Mas La Plana

1976 Weingut Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Trockenbeerenauslese

1976 Famille Hugel Riesling Selection de Grains Nobles

1977 Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia 1978 Joseph Drouhin Musigny Grand Cru

1982 Marchesi Antinori Tignanello

1986 Champagne Pol Roger Winston Churchill

1986 Chateau Mouton Rothschild

1989 Chateau Haut-Brion Rouge

1989 Chateau de Beaucastel Hommage a Jacques Perrin

"Through Primum Familiae Vini and No Kid Hungry, we have an opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading wine families—who promote and preserve the traditions and values of family-owned wine companies for future generations—and, at the same time, help feed hungry kids across the United States, where 1 in 6 children faces hunger. The auction presents a unique opportunity to be able to secure the chance to visit some of the greatest wine producers from France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain, as well as enjoy their wines, and also make an important difference to the lives of children in need," says Ritchie.

For Primum Familiae Vini, family is the only guarantee of true sustainability and the highest level of excellence in the wine world. Across these twelve producers, there are 2,541 years of winemaking experience and familial and cultural customs. Since 1995, they have been raising funds as Primum Familiae Vini to support charities around the world—primarily organizations that benefit disadvantaged children or specialized hospitals. In total, $3 million dollars have been raised, with a large portion coming from a collaboration with Opus One during 2015's Auction Napa Valley.

Each year, a president of Primum Familiae Vini is elected; Marc Perrin of Famille Perrin (owners of Chateau de Beaucastel) will serve for 2019.

To learn more about Primum Familiae Vini, visit PFV.org or follow them on social media at @PFVini for Twitter and @PrimumFamiliaeVini for Instagram.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Sotheby's Wine

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including Sotheby's Wine, which has retail locations in New York and Hong Kong. Sotheby's Wine also offers auctions in New York, Hong Kong and London.

About Primum Familiae Vini

Established in 1992, Primum Familiae Vini is an invitation-only organization of twelve of the world's most historic and lauded producers. Their mission is to represent the highest level of excellence in the world of wine; to be synonymous with both exquisite quality and sustainability; to blend family heritage and innovation; and to be aspirational through their vision, elegance and passion.

