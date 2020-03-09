Primo Announces Acquisition of Mountain Valley Water Company of WNY

Transaction strengthens the route density that was created as a part of the Crystal Rock acquisition

TAMPA, FL, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW; TSX:PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that DS Services of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primo, acquired substantially all of the assets of the Mountain Valley Water Company of WNY.

The acquisition of the Mountain Valley Water Company of WNY, a leading provider of high-quality water delivery services to homes and offices in Buffao and Rochester New York will add approximately 1,500 customers strengthening our footprint in Northern New York. In addition, this acquisition will result in DS Services of America, Inc. being the sole home and office bottled water delivery business distributing Mountain Valley Water products in New York.

Customers of Mountain Valley Water Company of WNY will continue to be offered Mountain Valley Spring® Water and can also now enjoy Crystal Rock®, the DS Services brand in the region, and have the ability to select additional products for their orders, including coffee and tea, sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice® as well as other premium water products.

"Mountain Valley Water Company of WNY shares our focus on offering high-quality products and delivering superior customer service and strengthens our footprint and customer density in the region," said Dave Muscato, President of DS Services. "We are excited to become the sole home and office bottled water distributor of our great Mountain Valley Spring Water product in New York, and we welcome the Mountain Valley Water Company of WNY customers and associates to or family."

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo (formerly Cott Corporation) is a pure-play water solutions provider with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office delivery industry for bottled water, a top five position across point of use or filtration within our 21-country footprint as well as leading positions in water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

ABOUT DS SERVICES

DS Services delivers safe, great–tasting bottled water to homes and offices across the U.S and Canada. We also provide our own brewed coffee beverages through our house brands Standard Coffee® and Javarama®, and through Relyant®, offer water filtration systems, equipment and services. DS Services® bottled water products are sold under the brand names Alhambra®, Athena® water, Crystal Rock®, Crystal Springs®, Deep Rock®, Hinckley Springs®, Kentwood Springs®, Mount Olympus®, Nursery® water, Sierra Springs® and Sparkletts®. Several of DS Services bottled water brands have been satisfying consumers for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit water.com and nurserywater.com.

