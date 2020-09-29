Prima Barista is Raising the Bar for Iced Coffee Lovers

MYSTIC, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima Barista ( www.primabaristahardicedcoffee.com ) has created the authentic hard iced coffee category with the introduction of their ultra-premium ready-to-drink café quality beverages. Prima Barista uses real café recipes which are uniquely spirited with America's favorite liquor, premium vodka, to make their iced coffees. Focused on taste and authenticity, their blends are 12.5% ABV and sold in 4-packs. Each delicious 200ml bottle contains the caffeine equivalent of a 1 oz. shot of espresso.

Prima Barista was founded by Dave and Amy Cornell in their Mystic, Connecticut kitchen. After being continuously disappointed by coffee products in the alcohol industry, the couple felt there was a need for like-minded iced coffee fanatics. "Malt and wine-based products don't have the rich flavors that we crave. They lack the creamy coffee profile we love, and often have an unpleasant and artificial aftertaste. The only way to make authentic hard iced coffees is to start by using actual cafe recipes. That's what we do. Vodka's versatility lends itself perfectly to our recipes." Prima Barista's blends are meant to be enjoyed iced cold out of the bottle or are equally delicious chilled and served over ice. Their blends are currently available in Florida, Indiana and can be shipped directly to consumers in over 30 states through their online store.

Prima Barista Hard Iced Coffee lets you bring your favorite upscale coffeehouse experiences with you wherever you go. From beautiful custom glass bottles to authentic recipes, such as Vanilla Hard Iced Latte and Mocha Hard Iced Frappé, no detail has been overlooked. "When consumers order from their local barista, there is a certain quality and expectation that comes with that," says founder Dave Cornell. "Our goal is to meet that expectation and let you enjoy that authentic café experience wherever you take our products." From brunch to dessert, beach to ski lodge, relaxing at home or gearing up for a night out on the town, Prima Barista's quality and convenience raises the bar.

About Prima Barista Brands:

Founded in 2019 by Mystic, CT residents Dave & Amy Cornell. Dave was formerly in Sales with E & J Gallo and enjoyed a 20+ year career as a collegiate lacrosse coach. Amy is a Marketing Specialist. Jason Kane, former President of Mark Anthony Brands & Mike's Hard Lemonade, is the Director of Sales. Additional expansion will be announced soon.

