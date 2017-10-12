Pret A Manger Celebrates Launch of New App Powered by LevelUp by Treating New Users to 250,000 Free Coffees

- Pret's new mobile app launches in the US today on iOS and Android- First 50,000 people to download the app will receive five free coffees each- Features include easy in-app payment; a coffee stamp card; option to make someone smile by sending Pret Treats, and a customizable menu based on dietary preferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pret A Manger is celebrating the launch of its new app by treating the first 50,000 customers who download it to five free coffees each.*

Pret is already known for empowering its employees to give away free coffees, and in the same spirit of generosity, customers can now make someone else smile by purchasing drinks and treats for other app users. The app also sees the launch of a coffee stamp card, giving users a hot or iced drink on the house for every eight they purchase.

"Our hardworking teams take great pride in being generous and having fun with customers," says Jo Brett, Pret's US President. "We're pleased that this new app will give us even more opportunity to brighten their days with random acts of kindness, as well as being able to offer an even faster and more personalized customer experience."

The in-app payment, made via a quick scan of a QR code on the user's phone at the register, ensures customers can purchase their favorite Pret food and drinks even faster.

Users can also explore Pret's full menu of sandwiches, salads, baguettes, sweet treats, drinks and hot options in the app, find nutritional and allergen information, and set dietary preferences, to see, for example, only veggie or vegan options. The 'Find a Pret' feature locates the user's nearest shops and offers directions.

The Pret app runs on the LevelUp platform. It is available to use in all of Pret's US locations from today, excluding Pret's University of Pennsylvania and University of Chicago shops, where it will be made available in 2018.

To download the Pret App on iOS and Android visit here: https://www.pret.com/en-us/app

For more information or imagery, please contact pressUS@pret.com

*Full terms of the promotion can be found here – www.pret.com/app-terms

About Pret A Manger

Founded in London in 1986, Pret A Manger is a sandwich and coffee shop creating fresh, handmade sandwiches, salads and wraps in its shop kitchens each day using natural, ethically sourced ingredients. The food doesn't have a "sell-by" date; Pret supports local food rescue organizations by donating unsold food at the end of each day. Pret A Manger is a privately held company with around 450 stores located in the US, UK, Hong Kong, France, Shanghai, Dubai and Singapore. Pret currently has 84 U.S. stores in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Boston, Newport, NJ and Philadelphia.

About LevelUp

LevelUp aims to build the next-generation mobile payment network, connecting consumers and merchants with a seamless payments experience that blends payments, analytics and rewards. LevelUp is bringing this technology to market in three distinct ways; via the LevelUp app which lets consumers order-ahead and skip the line at their favorite lunch spots, embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution, and via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps. LevelUp is based in Boston, MA and backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

