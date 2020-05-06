Premiumization of Drinks Forecast to Drive Growth in the Global Alcoholic Drinks Market
DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alcoholic drinks market is poised to grow by 18.88 bn liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on the alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of drinks and advertising regulations.
The alcoholic drinks market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscape.
The alcoholic drinks market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Beer
- Wine
- Spirits
- RTD pre-mixes
- Cider
By Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years.
The alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:
- Alcoholic drinks market sizing
- Alcoholic drinks market forecast
- Alcoholic drinks market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic drinks market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E & J Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., and Pernod Ricard SA. Also, the alcoholic drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spirits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cider - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.
- Beam Suntory Inc.
- Carlsberg Group
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- Diageo Plc
- E & J Gallo Winery
- Heineken NV
- Molson Coors Brewing Co.
- Pernod Ricard SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0cywe
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premiumization-of-drinks-forecast-to-drive-growth-in-the-global-alcoholic-drinks-market-301054028.html
SOURCE Research and Markets