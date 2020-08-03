Premium Spirits Company Milestone Brands Hires Spirits Industry & William Grant Marketing Veteran As VP Of Marketing

Dulce Vida Tequila Slated to Achieve Record Breaking Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Brands LLC, the premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, announces Marc Carson as the Vice President of Marketing, effective August 3rd.

A 20-year veteran of the spirits industry, Carson began his career as a Field Marketing Manager for Remy Cointreau based in Dallas. He moved to Los Angeles with Remy to lead Commercial Marketing for the West until 2009, before moving on to build the Commercial Marketing team for William Grant and Sons, from scratch. After over 11 years at William Grant and Sons, Carson has held numerous Commercial Marketing and Brand Management positions, most recently overseeing Region Marketing for the brand's U.S. business. Marc is a native of Pittsburgh, loves mountain biking, and holds a Bachelor of Science and MBA from The University of Florida.

Milestone Brands LLC is having a record-breaking year with Dulce Vida Tequila leading the company's growth! The expansion of Milestone's leadership team is aligned with the company's goals to accelerate the growth of its spirits portfolio, with a particular emphasis on Dulce Vida Tequila. By the end of 2020, Milestone is slated to surpass +75,000 nine-liter cases of Dulce Vida and 100,000 nine-liter cases within five years of Milestone's acquisition.

"We are excited to build on our success and talent by adding Marc to our team. He is a true brand builder and understands the heartbeat of taking small brands and building them into tomorrow's category leader," stated Eric Dopkins, CEO and Founder of Milestone Brands LLC.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, American Born Whiskey & American Born Moonshine and Naranja Orange Liqueur.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-spirits-company-milestone-brands-hires-spirits-industry--william-grant-marketing-veteran-as-vp-of-marketing-301104048.html

SOURCE Milestone Brands LLC