Premium Spirits Company Milestone Brands Expands Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Brands LLC, the premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, has named Brian Bousley as the new Executive Vice President and Sean Penn as the new Vice President of Sales and Commercial Planning, effective immediately.

Bousley joins Milestone Brands from Pabst Brewing Company, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. With almost 30 years of experience in the spirits and beverage industry, Bousley has also held senior level positions at Red Bull, Diageo and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Bousley's initial responsibilities as Executive Vice President will be focused on business development, as the Milestone portfolio continues to expand to new states, channels and key growth markets.

"Brian's experience with leading disruptive brands, like Pabst and Red Bull, combined with developing passionate and creative company cultures make him an ideal addition to our executive team," said Eric Dopkins, CEO and Co-Founder of Milestone Brands LLC.

Along with Bousley, Milestone recently brought on industry veteran Sean Penn as Vice President of Sales & Commercial Planning. Penn joins Milestone Brands after 20 years at Diageo, where he served as Vice President of Sales for the company's central region. As Milestone's Vice President of Sales and Commercial Planning, Penn will oversee strategic sales development for the company's full portfolio.

"Sean has a proven record of successful team management and problem solving within the spirits industry, which are both necessities in an entrepreneurial culture like ours. With the addition of Brian and Sean, we are positioned to see immediate positive impacts on both company culture and growth," says Dopkins.

The expansion of Milestone's leadership team is aligned with the company's goals to accelerate the growth of its spirits portfolio, with a particular emphasis on Dulce Vida Tequila. By the end of 2019, Milestone is slated to surpass 65,000 nine-liter cases of Dulce Vida and 130,000 nine-liter cases across all brands.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, American Born Whiskey & American Born Moonshine and Naranja Orange Liqueur.

