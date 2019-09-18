Premium soda delights served up at impressive city heights: Sky View Observatory partners with Jones Soda Co

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky View Observatory and Seattle-based Jones Soda Co announced today they have teamed up to bring custom-labeled beverages to consumers at Sky View Observatory, soaring 902 feet above the city. Consumers can now crack open a special Sky View Observatory Grape or Sky View Observatory Orange Cream Soda while enjoying views from the city's highest peak.

"With 100 miles of impressive views from the tallest 360-degree view in the city, we offer visitors to take in all that Seattle has to offer. What better way to enjoy that experience than by pairing it with another local favorite – a Jones Soda drink," says Andrew Bashuk, Director of Sales & Marketing for Legends at Sky View Observatory. "Supporting the local Seattle business community is very important to our team and we cannot wait to reveal these custom Jones Soda labels here at Sky View Observatory."

Sky View Café at the Sky View Observatory will also introduce a new signature craft cocktail, the Purple Cow, using Jones Soda as the star ingredient paired with ice cream and the guest's preferred liquor.

"We're thrilled to have our products be a part of the guest experience at the Sky View Observatory," says Jennifer Cue, CEO for Jones Soda Co. "Jones Soda has been crafting soda in Seattle for over 20 years and this partnership allows guests a truly authentic Seattle experience. And while the Seattle skyline might have changed over the years, Jones Soda still uses cane sugar, premium ingredients, and ever-changing labels with consumer submitted photos. Guests to the Sky View Observatory will enjoy these sodas while taking in the breathtaking views of our amazing city!"

Adult admission to Sky View Observatory is $22. Sky View Observatory is open daily from 10:00am to 8:00pm. For more information and to purchase tickets for Sky View Observatory, please visit skyviewobservatory.com.

About Sky View Observatory: Located on the 73rd floor of Columbia Center, Sky View Observatory features 360-degree views of Seattle and the surrounding region. Open seven days a week, this observatory sits at a height of 902 feet. Seattleites and visitors alike can enjoy direct access from the distinctive new entrance at 700 4th Avenue, one block from Sound Transit's Pioneer Square Link Light Rail Station. The building, the tallest in the Pacific Northwest, was designed by architect Chester Lindsey and is managed by Urban Renaissance Group, Inc. The Sky View Observatory operation is managed by Legends. For more information, visit skyviewobservatory.com.

About Jones Soda Co: Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones' diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit jonessoda.com or myjones.com or drinklemoncocco.com.

