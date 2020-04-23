Prairie Organic Spirits Debuts First-Ever Sparkling Craft Cocktails

All new canned cocktails from leading organic spirits brand available in three wildly refreshing flavors

PRINCETON, Minn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Organic Spirits, the #1 organic spirits brand, is expanding its portfolio with the debut of its first-ever canned product, Prairie Organic Sparkling Craft Cocktails. Now available for purchase at retailers across the country and soon for ordering online*, the new, USDA certified organic canned cocktails are made with natural ingredients that consumers can feel good about drinking.

Prairie Organic Spirits' ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails are made with award-winning, farm-crafted Prairie Organic Vodka and Gin, using single vintage organic corn grown on family-owned, USDA certified organic Midwest Farms. The new Sparkling Craft Cocktails are packed with natural and refreshing organic flavors that are the perfect warm weather companion, consisting of 120 calories, 5g carbs, 5g organic cane sugar, and 5 percent ABV per can. In addition to their spectacular taste, Prairie Organic Sparkling Craft Cocktails serve as a refreshing aperitif that you can enjoy year-round.

The new canned Sparkling Craft Cocktails are available in three refreshing flavors:

Grapefruit – With its crisp and refreshing taste, Grapefruit Sparkling Craft Cocktails are made with Prairie Organic Vodka and perfectly infused with the right amount of natural ingredients, delivering a powerful punch of clean citrus flavor.

– With its crisp and refreshing taste, Grapefruit Sparkling Craft Cocktails are made with Prairie Organic Vodka and perfectly infused with the right amount of natural ingredients, delivering a powerful punch of clean citrus flavor. Cucumber Lemonade – Cucumber Lemonade Sparkling Craft Cocktails are made with award-winning Prairie Organic Vodka combined with the organic essence of lemon and cucumber, offering an invigorating taste that will satisfy any taste bud. It's cool, refreshing taste is delicious down to the last sip.

– Cucumber Lemonade Sparkling Craft Cocktails are made with award-winning Prairie Organic Vodka combined with the organic essence of lemon and cucumber, offering an invigorating taste that will satisfy any taste bud. It's cool, refreshing taste is delicious down to the last sip. Minnesota Bootleg – Originating from the days of the Prohibition, the Minnesota Bootleg is a cocktail that originated at golf clubs across Minnesota and is commonly ordered during warm summer months. Going back to its Minnesota roots, Prairie Organic Spirits is bringing this cocktail to the masses, by developing its own "Bootleg" product – made with Prairie Organic Gin, the Minnesota Bootleg Sparkling Craft Cocktail brings a trifecta of savory mint, crisp lime and slight sweetness in every sip.

"With the popularity of canned spirits ever on the rise here in the United States and beyond, we wanted to create a product that not only meets consumers' demand, but is also made with natural and organic ingredients that they can feel good about drinking," said Meghan Murray, vice president of marketing at Phillips Distilling Company. "There's no mystery about what types of ingredients might be lurking in these cans. Our new Prairie Organic Sparkling Craft Cocktails are jammed-pack with our award-winning vodka and gin, along with refreshing flavors, and serve as the perfect ready-to-enjoy cocktail that anyone can enjoy year-round."

In addition to providing a great tasting product that consumers can trust, Prairie Organic Spirits is giving back to the community that harvests the corn to produce these spirits – the organic farmers. In partnership with the Rodale Institute, Prairie Organic Spirits is supporting the Spirit of Change Fund that champions the next generation of organic farmers by helping more farmers go organic. By donating one percent of all sales, Prairie Organic Spirits is advancing its mission to help make a better future for our land and farmers, particularly during these challenging times.

Prairie Organic Sparkling Craft Cocktails are available now in major states across the country and have an SRP of $12.99 for a four-can pack. For more information, visit www.prairieorganicspirits.com.

*Now available at retailers across the country and soon for online ordering in 13 select states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

About Prairie Organic Spirits

Prairie Organic Spirits, based in Princeton, MN, produces farm-crafted spirits using single-sourced, vintage corn grown on family-owned, organic Midwest farms. The #1 USDA Certified organic spirits brand, Prairie Organic Spirits distills each batch to taste, with a commitment to high-quality ingredients. Phillips Distilling Company founded the brand in 2008 with a mission to handcraft organic, world-class spirits using the fewest natural resources possible. For more information, visit www.prairieorganicspirits.com and follow @PrairieOrganic on Instagram and Twitter.

About Phillips Distilling Company

Phillips Distilling Company (Phillips) is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 107 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes UV Vodka flavored vodkas, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Casa Centinela and Cabrito Tequilas, Marca Negra and Meteoro Mezcals, La Hechicera Aged Rum, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's rum, Phillips Spirits and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in Minneapolis.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prairie-organic-spirits-debuts-first-ever-sparkling-craft-cocktails-301045891.html

SOURCE Prairie Organic Spirits