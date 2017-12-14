Pour Some Holiday Cheer with Festive & Fantastic Wines from Chile!

'Tis the season to celebrate and indulge in fantastic food and wine with friends and family. Why not wow your inner circle with some award-winning and acclaimed wines from Chile? Chilean wines are hotter than ever and gaining serious recognition for their quality, diversity, and affordability.

Watch the video to learn more about Chilean wines in my free flowing conversation with Marybeth Bentwood, Executive Director of Wines of Chile. Marybeth shares tasting notes on four superb Chilean wines and great advice on visiting Chile - it was recently selected by Lonely Planet as the 2018 Best Country to Visit!

The four wines featured in the video are:

Undurraga Sparkling Rosé Royal ($12),

Domus Aurea Cabernet Sauvignon 2012 ($65)

Viña Casas Del Bosque Gran Reserva Syrah 2015 ($16)

San Pedro 1865 Selected Vineyard Pinot Noir 2016 ($16)