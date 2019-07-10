Post Malone Returns to the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour Stage

History-making GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-Platinum superstar and Bud Light-enthusiast will play an intimate show in a New York City dive bar



NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Light Dive Bar Tour is returning to New York City on August 5th and bringing back global superstar, Post Malone, for a second consecutive year to perform on the Dive Bar Tour stage.

Post Malone, who recently released his new single "Goodbyes" featuring Young Thug, will return to the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stage after an incredible performance in Nashville, Tennessee last year ahead of the debut of his RIAA-certified Platinum album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. Millions of fans around the world watched his show in Nashville giving fans a first-listen to some new music and his show in New York this year will deliver that and more.

"The last Dive Bar show in Nashville was super fun. I'm excited to do the next one in the legendary New York City," said Post Malone.

There has long been a connection between Post Malone and Bud Light. From almost always having a Bud Light in hand on stage to playing the brand's Dive Bar Tour show last year in Nashville, bringing him back for another show made perfect sense.

"If there was ever an artist we wanted to bring back to the Dive Bar Tour stage, it's definitely Post," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential at Bud Light. "We've watched him grow from an artist who was posting his music to SoundCloud to now selling out stadiums around the world. We're so proud of how far he has come and are so happy to be with him on this journey. It feels very full circle. We're really looking forward to this special show and have a few other surprises in store for Posty fans."

Announced earlier this year, the latest edition of Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour expanded to more cities and is set to showcase its most diverse set of musical acts to-date. Post Malone is the fourth artist on the 2019 tour schedule, joining Brett Eldredge, Judah and The Lion, and FLETCHER, who all performed earlier this year.

Post Malone joins the ranks of other A-list artists such as Lady Gaga, John Mayer and G-Eazy, all whom have taken the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour Stage over the years. A culturally music-centric experience, focused on bringing artists who can sell out stadiums, back to the dive bars and small music venues where their careers started. The shows bring together people over music and beers both in the dive bar and beyond through a livestream. The 2019 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour concludes later this year in Miami, FL with a soon to be announced artist.

To keep up to date with the latest Bud Light Dive Bar Tour news, visit BudLight.com/DiveBarTour and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight , on Twitter at @BudLight , and on Instagram at @BudLight .

ABOUT BUD LIGHT:

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com .

ABOUT POST MALONE:

Post Malone stirs a mix of genres into his own sonic sound that's both intoxicating and invigorating. His RIAA 3x Platinum certified debut album, Stoney, led the genre-bending Dallas, TX artist to his first Top 10 Billboard 200 and first #1 R&B/Hip-Hop Album while being the "#1 Debut Hip-Hop Artist of 2016". 2019 has been packed with one milestone and achievement after another for Post Malone. "Congratulations" has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. According to Nielsen Music, his second full-length, Beerbongs & Bentleys, emerges on the Mid-Year Top 10 Albums (Based on Overall Equivalent Album Units) and he earns two entries on the Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs, namely "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" with Swae Lee at #3 and "wow." at #6. "Sunflower" also lands at #2 among the Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio and Video Combined) and Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Audo Streams as "wow" sits at #7 on both charts.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Miles Ritenour

media@anheuser-busch.com

Kelly Ricci/3PM

Kelly.Ricci@3pmagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-malone-returns-to-the-bud-light-dive-bar-tour-stage-300882160.html

SOURCE Bud Light