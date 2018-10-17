Portland's Chef Aaron Barnett joins St. Jude Culinary Series to shine light on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Join the fight to end childhood cancer at the St. Jude Autumn Harvest on Oct. 19

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be food to satisfy every palate at the fifth annual St. Jude Autumn Harvest for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, at The Exchange Ballroom on 123 NE Third Ave.

Lending his expertise at the eight-course tasting event for more than 200 people will be Chef Aaron Barnett of La Moule and St. Jack who is serving as culinary chair to show his support for the hospital's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Joining Barnett will be eight other chefs from some of Portland's popular eateries, including Jasper Shen of XLB, Ed Sablan of PDX671, OJ Robinson of The Benson Hotel, Marc Mazi of Sushi Mazi, Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon, Little Bird Bistro and Canard, Rick Gencarelli of Grassa and Lardo, Jose Chesa of Ataula and a representative from The Nightwood Society. Additionally, local wineries, distilleries and brewers will be serving libations. Special thanks to the event sponsors: Directors Mortgage, Spirit Mountain Casino and Fred Meyers Jewelers.

Barnett is no stranger to the cause. Last weekend he visited patients at the hospital and then served his signature dish at another tasting event for St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee, called the St. Jude Garden Harvest, which raised approximately $300,000 for research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Events like these share a common thread. They are part of the St. Jude Culinary Series called Taste of St. Jude, which unites chefs nationwide through restaurant tastings, fine dining experiences and farm-to-table events. Barnett lends his time by serving as a St. Jude Tastemaker for this series to help bring the St. Jude mission to foodies around the country.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

