The Pool Float of Summer 2019 Has Arrived from Smirnoff Seltzer and FUNBOY

Smirnoff Seltzer and FUNBOY Collaborated with Acclaimed Artist Jason Woodside To Design One-Of-A-Kind Hydroplane Pool Float for a Summer of Fun



NORWALK, Conn., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to soar into summer atop the most colorful new hydroplane pool float, custom designed by Smirnoff Seltzer, FUNBOY and Jason Woodside and sure to make this summer the most fun one yet.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8540551-smirnoff-seltzer-funboy-hydroplane-pool-float/

To celebrate Smirnoff Seltzer's portfolio, including brand new "Four Ways to Rosé" pack featuring Pink Apple Rosé, White Peach Rosé, Strawberry Rosé and Raspberry Rosé, the brand partnered with adult pool float company FUNBOY and acclaimed artist Jason Woodside to create a one-of-a-kind hydroplane speed boat pool float inspired by the delicious Smirnoff Seltzer flavors.

"Everyone knows summer is the season of beach vacations, boat rides on the lake and floating the warm days away in the pool," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Smirnoff Seltzer. "Now we get to do all of those things on the coolest float around! Knowing Smirnoff Seltzer is a brand that embodies 'fun,' it was an easy choice to partner with one of the most fun companies out there: FUNBOY. We're beyond excited to bring even more fun to Smirnoff Seltzer lovers this summer with the introduction of the Smirnoff Seltzer x FUNBOY pool float, featuring a one-of-a-kind structure from FUNBOY and designed by one of our favorite artists, Jason Woodside, with inspiration from our Smirnoff Seltzer flavor portfolio."

The one-of-a-kind Smirnoff Seltzer x FUNBOY pool float is the perfect addition to a day at the pool sippin' on Smirnoff Seltzer's new Rosé flavors. The limited time only float can now be purchased at https://www.funboy.com/pages/smirnoff-seltzer-x-funboy-artist-collab for $99, with net profits supporting Smirnoff's Seltzer's goal of making sure everyone has the most fun summer yet.

That's right, the float is just the beginning of summer fun from Smirnoff Seltzer. This summer, Smirnoff Seltzer will also launch a Fun Fund to literally fund fun for some lucky consumers aged 21 and older leveraging net profits from all Rosé Seltzer-inspired float purchases.* Be sure to keep an eye on @SmirnoffUS for more details on how you can enter to have your summer fun funded by Smirnoff Seltzer.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Smirnoff Seltzer to create this awesome float for summer, especially since it will continue giving back as it sells to fund fun experiences," said Blake Barrett - Co-Founder, FUNBOY. "We felt that the hydroplane structure, a first-of-its-kind float that comfortably accommodates two people was the perfect fit to work with Jason Woodside and Smirnoff Seltzer on. It gave Jason a wild 3D floating canvas to bring his colorful design to life as floating yet functional art. Jason's bright colors and loud patterns combined with the FUN of the Smirnoff Seltzer brand will deliver the most amazing summer experiences and hopefully a few friendly 'hydroplane' races with multiple floats in the pool."

In addition to FUNBOY's pioneering design excellence that has jumpstarted the trend of adult pool floats, consumers have been saying "yes way to rosé" for years, with rosé wine outpacing the wine category in a 76 percent year-over-year dollar increase.** Now Smirnoff Seltzer is expanding the beloved wine flavor into the Seltzer category, adding to the brand's current Raspberry Rosé offering with three more tasty options including Pink Apple Rosé, White Peach Rosé and Strawberry Rosé that are only 90 calories each, and contain zero sugar and one (fun) carb.*** All four new flavors are available in a variety 12-pack for $15.99. In addition to the brand new "Four Ways to Rosé" variety pack, Smirnoff Seltzer is adding a Piña Colada flavor to its portfolio. The tropical explosion of ripe, fresh pineapple and rich, creamy coconut will be available in a 6-pack for $8.99 and in a variety 12-pack along with Raspberry Rosé, Berry Lemonade and Cranberry Lime for $15.99.

