Poland Spring Releases Maine Economic Impact Study

POLAND SPRING, Maine, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland Spring® Natural Spring Water today announced the results of a new study detailing the economic benefits that the brand brings to the areas surrounding its Maine sites and bottling plants, and to the entire state. Charles T. Lawton, Ph.D., an economist based in York, Maine with over 20 years of experience analyzing fiscal and economic development activity, conducted the study for Poland Spring.

The study examined the impact of Poland Spring's contributions in the areas of:

Operations;

Capital investments;

Maine's transportation network; and

Indirect and total impacts on the Maine economy.

According to the study, Poland Spring's total economic impact on the state of Maine in 2016 amounted to more than $390 million in sales for Maine companies, supporting the equivalent of more than 2,300 full-time jobs with income totaling nearly $120 million. Collectively, these activities generated more than $21 million in tax and fee revenue for Maine state and local governments.

Poland Spring directly provided 860 good-paying jobs with benefits to Mainers who live in more than 100 Maine cities and towns. Poland Spring paid more than $49 million in annual salaries and benefits, and has grown to become one of Maine's most significant, renewable, natural resource-based companies, comparable to the State's iconic forest products, agriculture, and fishing industries.

In Androscoggin County, Poland Spring is the 12th largest employer and 3rd largest manufacturer – home to the Poland bottling plant.

In Franklin County, Poland Spring is the 20th largest employer and 4th largest manufacturer – home to the Kingfield bottling plant.

In York County, Poland Spring is the 9th largest employer and 2nd largest manufacturer – home to the Hollis bottling plant.

And, out of all the state's manufacturers, Poland Spring® Natural Spring Water is the state's sixth largest employer.

"The days of single manufacturers employing thousands of people and providing an economic backbone for rural Maine are gone," said Dr. Lawton, author of the study. "The structure of rural Maine's economy has transformed over the past 30 years, which is why the continued growth of Poland Spring is so critical to the communities where the company does business. Entrepreneurial, export-based companies like Poland Spring are increasingly important for the state's rural economy, which has been so badly hurt by the decline and closure of so many of its traditional industries."

The average salary and benefits package for a full-time Poland Spring employee is nearly $54,000, which exceeds the state all-industry average wage of $41,000, and compares favorably with the state all-manufacturing average wage of $53,700. Poland Spring jobs provide the means to a comfortable standard of living for Maine residents.

Poland Spring is also helping revitalize Maine's transportation network by increasing the volume of product transported by rail. The company's pilot program with Pan American Railways to move spring water via rail versus truck has reduced carbon (CO2) emissions by 4,960 metric tons. Increasing business at Maine rail yards could also further catalyze the use of rail by other Maine shippers if the volume of trains with regular departures increases.

"An additional important finding in the study that bodes well for Maine is that Poland Spring has the financial capacity and strategic commitment to make further investments in the state," added Lawton. "While no formal investment commitment has been made beyond completion of the Kingfield expansion, strategic estimates of capital expenditures required to meet future production goals show increases for four of the next five years and a total investment over the next five years of more than $150 million."

"Poland Spring has been in Maine for more than 170 years. We care about our Maine heritage and Maine people," said Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring. "As responsible stewards of our water resources and environment, our aim is to be here far into the future helping Maine thrive and grow sustainably. This study shows we're certainly on the right path."

Beyond direct and indirect economic benefits, Poland Spring contributes annually to many community organizations across the state of Maine, as well as provides water donations both locally and across the country in times of need. In 2016 alone, Poland Spring contributed nearly $475,000 to 115 separate community organizations and donated thousands of cases of water.

Rapidly growing consumer demand for bottled water has driven the economic growth of Poland Spring, making it the number-one selling bottled spring water nationwide, despite only being marketed in the northeast. Poland Spring has the financial capacity and strategic commitment to continue making critical investments here in Maine that can support the state's economy and help local charitable causes.

A copy of the study is available for viewing here.

